How much did Eternals gross compared to other Marvel movies? let’s talk about

Eternals debuted in first place at the box office but, despite the celebrations at Marvel, the box office has been lower than the recent releases of the series.

The film topped analyst projections of $ 67-69 million at the national box office with a $ 71 million debut, but how he behaved Eternals compared to other MCU movies released during the pandemic and more generally in November? Let’s see it together.

Out of twenty-six films in the MCU, the opening weekend of Eternals is in twenty-second place, ahead only by Thor (65 million), Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man And The Incredible Hulk (the lowest ever at 55 million). Shang-Chi And Black Widow, the other two titles from the pandemic era of the MCU, are instead in the twenty-first and nineteenth positions (in case you were wondering, yes: all four Avengers films occupy the top 5 of this special ranking within the MCU). The important fact to analyze is that Eternals does not seem to have suffered from the negative criticisms that came before the release, whereas Shang-Chiby contrast widely acclaimed, it grossed only 4 million more for a total of 75 million. Other speech instead for Black Widow, which was the best Phase 4 debut so far with $ 80 million at the box office and an additional $ 60 million via Premiere Access on Disney +. Eternals also got more from Thursday previews than Shang-Chi, grossing 9.5 million compared to the 8.8 million of the film with Simu Liu, but Scarlett Johansson still wins with 13.2 million dollars pocketed from the previews of Thursday evening.

November is also very rare for the MCU, included Eternals only four films so far have been released at this time of year: previously it was the turn of Thor: The Dark World, Doctor Strange And Thor: Ragnarok, and among them the best was the third installment in the saga starring Chris Hemsworth, earning a whopping $ 122.7 million on his debut (eleventh best opening in MCU history: November following Thor: The Dark World to 85.7 million dollars e Doctor Strange at 85 million, it closes Eternals with 71 million dollars).

In the meantime, there is also talk of possible spinoff series on Disney Plus for Eternals: in your opinion, how will the franchise continue?