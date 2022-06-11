How much did Game of Thrones actors earn per episode?

In the world of entertainment, success means money. And if we talk about successful productions, we cannot ignore game of Thrones. Since landing on HBOthe fantasy drama became one of the favorite series of fans and specialized critics.

Based on the novels written by George R.R. Martin, the story introduces us to the struggle of several families to reach the throne and thus be able to rule over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. With a total of 8 seasons and a spif-off on the way, game of Thrones It is enshrined as one of the best series of all time.

The cast of Game of Thrones.

In addition to having great recognition, it also had a extensive cast of stars. It is estimated that during the third season, they reached 257 cast members. No doubt it’s a lot of people, but that didn’t stop them from getting a lot money per chapter.

For example, both Sophie Turner (Sansa Starks), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark) during the eighth and final season, they charged a total of $175,000 dollars per episode.

With respect to the rest of the main cast, it is estimated that Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (James Lannister) Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryens) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) obtained an estimate of $500,000 dollars per episode.

It could be said that taking into account that the season 8 It had a total of 6 episodes and during the rest of the series they earned the same or the amount grew, the actors have been able to grow their fortune after passing through the series.

