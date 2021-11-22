News

How much did Julia Roberts earn as a Notting Hill star?

William Tacker is the owner of a small London bookshop. His life proceeds quiet and monotonous, until the most famous actress in the world, Anna Scott, enters his library and kisses him. Do you know this movie?

We are talking about Notting Hill, the most loved romantic film in the world that sees as protagonists Julia Roberts And Hugh Grant. In the film, directed by Roger Michell, William and Anna fall in love, but life next to such a famous woman is not easy at all. In the cast of the 1999 film, we also find Alec Baldwin, Tim McInnery and Rhys Ifans.

How much did Julia Roberts earn for her starring role in Notting Hill?

Notting Hill it was a real success. The starring film Julia Roberts grossed nearly $ 364,000,000 worldwide. But how much did the actress earn for the role of Anna Scott in the romantic comedy, which has become a real cult for every generation?

It seems that, at the time, Julia Roberts earned $ 15 million for his performance in Notting Hill. And it was she herself who revealed it within the film. In fact, during the birthday dinner scene, Anna Scott’s character reveals that she has earned $ 15 million for making her latest film. At that particular moment, it wasn’t Anna who told it but Julia herself!

