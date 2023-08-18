How much did Michael Oher earn for the movie ‘A Possible Dream’?

In the last few hours the eyes of the world have been fixed on NFL And not at all because of what happened on the gridiron Michael Oher sued his parents after the film”weak side,“A Possible Dream”, in spanish) because they made a huge fortune without him, that’s why his teacher had already given him the answer,

What did Michael Oher’s parent say?

In 2009 The film “A Possible Dream” was released, based on Ohr’s life and the help he received from a family who supported him in pursuing his dream after he was drafted by the NFL. Baltimore Ravens In 2009 Recruitment.

For this reason, Ohr explained that he did not receive a profit from the tapes and that his adoptive family raised everything, which this Monday (according to information from ESPN) sued on,

A few hours later, the teacher, sean tuohy At the age of 63, he explained for the first time why he could not adopt her and became the only legal guardian.

“I remember sitting down with Michael and saying, ‘If you plan to play at Ole Miss University, we believe you should legally be part of this family. We contacted lawyers but they told us We couldn’t adopt her as she was over 18 so they gave us the option of guardianship”, he declared in an interview for the Daily Memphian.

For this reason, Tuohy confirmed that if necessary he would sign papers preventing him from becoming Michael’s guardian as he was surprised by his words and actions after welcoming him and opening the door to his home.

“Obviously I am upset to hear all this. It’s a crazy world out there, you never know where a fight might come from There is a feeling of ingratitude, but if you want our guardianship to end, we accept it and end,

How much did Michael Oher earn for the movie “The Blind Side”?

The former NFL player’s tutor assures that he did not get much for the film and in fact it was for the book that was published $14,000 per family memberIncluding Ohr himself.