How much did Nicole Kidman’s incredible Moulin Rouge necklace cost?

Nicole Kidman She’s made some risky fashion decisions in the past, but definitely none have topped the moment she decided to wear her famous necklace in Moulin Rouge.

The most curious thing about this piece of jewelry is that such an expensive necklace has never been made for a movie before.

It seems that the story of Moulin Rouge I had an obsession with diamonds. With songs like “Sparkling Diamonds” and “Hindi Sad Diamonds”, it was almost as if they were preparing for the presentation of the famous necklace.

When the character of Nicole KidmanSatine, the star courtesan, decides to spend the night with the villain of the film, the Duke, he tries to buy her love by offering her a beautiful and huge Diamond necklace.

Like the necklace, Satine was just a piece for the duke to turn the Moulin Rouge in a theater. She is really in love with Ewan McGregor’s character, Christian, so she refuses to sleep with the Duke, which turns everything into a violent situation. Fortunately, she is saved by the dancer Le Chocolat.

Christian and Satine’s love is worth more than the necklace, but the piece is still a shining ray of light in a terrible scene.

Baz Luhrmann, the director, and his wife, Catherine Martin, who was the costume designer, decided that the necklace was too valuable for the scene where the duke rips the necklace from Satine after she rejects it. So they made Nicole Kidman wear a copy of the necklace, made of glass.

After that, the necklace He disappears from the movie so quickly that it’s like he was never there. It’s a perfect metaphor for how Satine’s wishes are ripped from her in the end.

The necklace was designed by Stefano Canturi

The necklace which holds the record for being the most expensive piece of jewelry ever made for a film, was designed by Stefano Canturi. Its 134 carats practically covered the entire chest and neck of Nicole Kidman.

It was made with 1,308 diamonds and was estimated at a value of 1 million dollars at that moment. Now it’s worth about $3 million.

Patricia Canturi, brand director for the label, said Canturi spent weeks researching France in the late 1800s to get the necklace’s look just right.

The manufacturing process is only as good as the final product. It was measured specifically for the neck and décolletage of Nicole Kidman, and they had to get the exact measurements to put together the first wireframe model. The actress had to return for tests for three months.

The piece that Nicole Kidman wore at Moulin Rouge has been the subject of debate.

It is made of white gold and Canturi used traditional techniques to make it. The lace-patterned necklace’s largest diamonds weigh in at 5 carats, and a 2.5-carat cabochon-cut Sri Lankan blue sapphire is set in the clasp.

The necklace he became a character in himself, to such an extent that he accompanied the rest of the cast on press tours. Nicole Kidman she won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Ella and Moulin Rouge won an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

