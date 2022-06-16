How much did Shakira and Jlo get paid to perform at the SuperBowl?

The halftime show superbowl It is a long-awaited event for millions of people, not only fans of American football, but also of international music. Great artists have passed through the fabulous stage leaving all the power and talent in it. Among the best, according to the public, are Michael Jackson in 1993, Katy Perry in 2015, U2 in 2002 and of course, Shakira and Jlo in 2020. How much did they get paid for their performance?

JLo recently presented her documentary “Halftime” where she shows in detail how she prepared for the iconic halftime with the Colombian singer, in one of the scenes he mentioned that having shared the stage with her seemed like a very bad idea even though it was a success.

“This is the worst idea in the world for two people to perform at the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”said the singer partner of Ben Affleck.

But later he clarified that the error had nothing to do with Shakira or his performance rather, the organizers chose two very important Latin personalities for such a short show. “It was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the work that an artist has historically done,” she said while arguing with someone from the staff to give them both more time.

The documentary will be available from June 14, 2022 but while some doubts have arisen such as How much money did they earn for their short, ok, but extraordinary participation in the 2020 SuperBowl?

How much did Shakira and JLo get paid for their Super Bowl halftime show?

Shakira and Jlo had an incredible participation in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime, a very important stage for internationally famous artists. They gave one of the best shows full of lights, dance, a great musical repertoire and a lot of Latin flavor. But how much did they pay them? ANY! None of the singers received a dollar for her performance.

However, they did not take a penny out of their pocket either, as the organizers took care of everything including lodging, flights and changing rooms.

In reality, the halftime of the Super Bowl is a short, intense and expected party all year long, but where the artist does not receive any type of payment. So why do they do it? Very easy, by exposure to gain more public and short-term contracts that means money later.

Speaking of figures, the Super Bowl where the singers participated was seen by around 101 million people in the world plus those who were in the stadium, so it is definitely a great platform to get known even if you already have such a name. well positioned as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.