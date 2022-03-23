How much did the Covid mission from Russia to Italy cost? Three million euros in two months – Corriere.it

The mission of the Russian military in Italy in March 2020, during the Coronavirus emergency, cost our country over three million euros. But the aid received from Moscow was not enough to cover even one day’s needs. The budget of that operation agreed by the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with President Vladimir Putin the doubts and suspicions about the collaboration offered by the Kremlin increase, especially in light of the threat against Italy addressed by the high official of the Foreign Ministry Alexei Paramonov who recalled that operation “From Russia with love”Speaking of ingratitude. And it leaves open the mystery of the agreements made on that occasion by the two governments, on the real objectives of the delegation made up of 104 people. This is why it is important to go through the shopping list, to reconstruct what happened between March 22 and May 7, when the mission was declared over.

Masks and pads We are in mid-March two years ago, Italy has already been hit by the epidemic. March 22when the thirteen Ilyushin quadrireactors land in Pratica di Mare, there are 80,539 infected and 8,165 deaths. The worst area is that of Bergamo with 7,458 infected. To cope with the emergency they are needed 90 million masks per monthat least 300 thousand tampons a day. According to the official version, the Russians arrive to bring help, but it is the official documents that deny it.



On 1 April 2020 the honorable member of + Europa Riccardo Magi presents ainterrogation to find out if there is an agreement underlying this operation and what it foresees or if it is the result of a simple verbal agreement between Putin and Conte, what type of equipment has arrived and in what quantity, what qualifications the personnel have arrived and how many units of military personnel have landed, who they are, where they are and what their duties are. The answer entrusted to the Deputy Foreign Minister Emanuela Del Re arrives on October 12, 2020, almost five months later. And he reveals that the Russians handed us: 521,800 masks, 30 lung ventilators, 1,000 coveralls protective pads, 2 swab testing machines, 10,000 fast swabs and 100,000 normal swabs. Material that was not enough to cope even with the needs of half a day.

The fuel Another surprising chapter concerns planes. In the meeting between the head of delegation the general Sergey Kikotthe general Luciano Portolano – at the time commander of the IOC, the Joint Operational Command – and the heads of the Technical-Scientific Committee, Agostino Miozzo And Fabio Ciciliano which took place two days after arriving in Rome, the Russians said they wanted to sanitize all public buildings and asked for a refund of the fuel used for the flights. Application rejected that day, but evidently accepted later.

In fact, from the list of expenses it appears that around 100 thousand euros were paid out for each flightbut above all that the thirteen planes were later added four more for a total of over one and a half million euros. Why was it decided to accept that disbursement? The medical material was scarce, of the 104 members of the delegation there were only 32 between doctors and nurses while the others were military. So what what else did the Rome-Moscow agreement envisage?

Room and board A question that becomes even more disturbing when it turns out that all the Russians were hosted at the expense of the Italian government in a hotel in Bergamo. The final bill just over 400 thousand euros it was paid by the Lombardy Region that awaiting reimbursement from Palazzo Chigi. Another million has already been paid for related expenses relating to the Italians – especially military ones – who supported the delegation.

In the report by Deputy Minister Del Re, we speak generically of disinfection and remediation carried out above all in the Rsa but it is not specified which other buildings the Russians entered. And that’s enough to feed the hypothesis Of an espionage activity to pick up health data and information to be used later at home.

