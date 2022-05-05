How much did the Harry Potter stars charge for the HBO Max special?

In this way, hbo max decided to hold an event to celebrate the franchise’s 20-year anniversary. To do this, it had the participation of the main cast and performers who left their mark on history. This event was called Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. It came to light on January 1, 2022, with the intention of starting a new year in the best way. Without a doubt, it became one of the most talked about topics of that time.

harry potter 20 years return to hogwarts hbo max.png

Since the streaming platform began planning this event, many curious people began to wonder how much the main actors would have been paid to join the project. Finally, this information came to light.

According to information shared by Daily News Catcher, the members of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts received an important salary to be part of this production led by hbo max.

In the case of Emma Watsonactress who put herself in the shoes of Hermione Granger, received a total of 300 thousand dollars for joining the event. While Daniel Radcliffewho established himself as Harry Potter from the first film, obtained a total of 500 thousand dollars. For its part, Ruper Grintthe other member of the famous franchise trio, received a total of 400 thousand dollars.

Of course, the three protagonists were the people with the best salaries. Although the other guests received a good amount of money, it is still less than the main performers.

reunion harry potter hbo max2.png

While, Helena Bonham Carter was part of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts for a total of 200 thousand dollars. In the franchise, the popular actress had put herself in the shoes of the evil Bellatrix Lestrange. The actor Robbie Coltranewho had given life to Hagrid in the movies, received a salary of 350 thousand dollars. While Ralph Fiennesthe famous actor behind the evil Voldemort, scored a total of 250 thousand dollars.

Gary Oldmanwho was in charge of interpreting Sirius Black in the films of Harry Potter, received from hbo max a total of 380 thousand dollars. the darling Tom Felton, who gave life to the iconic Draco Malfoy, received a total of 300 thousand dollars. As for Ron Weasley’s brothers, james phelps Y Oliver Phelps they had a salary from 200 to 250 thousand dollars. Bonnie Wrightthe one in charge of giving life to Ginny Weasley, also received 250 thousand dollars.

