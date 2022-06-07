How much did the luxury mansion in which Amber Heard stayed during the trial cost?

Actress Amber Heard stayed in a luxurious mansion in Virginia

Amber Heard settled in Virginia, where she took place the trial for defamation that Johnny Depp initiated against him. Shortly after it transpired that the actress had been found guilty, the amount she paid in monthly rent for the luxurious and huge mansion in which she settled while the legal process lasted was known. According to international media reports, the house is worth $22,500 a month.

Recall that both actors had to live a month in Virginia, where the trial took place. This was done in the wake of Depp’s complaint against Heard for defamation. The actor claimed that his ex-wife had damaged her image by writing an article on domestic violence in The Washington Post. Although, the accusation said, Heard did not name Depp in the text, it could be read between the lines that he was referring to him. These statements, added the complaint, damaged his career and therefore the actor asked for compensation for 50 million dollars.

She countersued for 100 million and the rest is recent history. After almost a month of meetings, The judge ruled in favor of Depp but lowered the amount to be paid to 10 million, as he found the actor guilty of one of the three charges for which he had been accused by his ex-wife and must pay 2 million in compensation.

The jury’s decision was announced last week and was a relief for the actor from Pirates of the Caribbeanwho assured that he wanted to clean his image for his children. However, things do not seem to have calmed down: Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredhoft, assured that her client could not afford to pay Depp “at all” and revealed that they intend to appeal the verdict.

ON VIDEO: Johnny Depp celebrates his legal victory against Amber Heard in a Newcastle pub

In this context, the Daily Mail reported the price the actress paid for the luxury mansion where she stayed during the course of the trial in Virginia. He also gave specifications of the property: It is a 13,000-square-meter piece of land with eight bedrooms, a tennis court, a movie theater and a spa that costs $22,500 a month. Some witnesses assured the aforementioned medium that they had seen the actress on the property with her sister, Whitney, her daughter Oonagh Paige and with her private security team.

Meanwhile, speculation revolves around what the next step will be for the actress. If what Elaine Bredehoft said is confirmed – that Heard cannot pay the amount that the court ruled – there are some possibilities. According to the lawyer, the first is appeal the sentence, but would have to pay a deposit for it. Also wages could be garnished of future projects and even goods and properties.

Other options are that Heard declared insolvent or what Depp negotiated with her the final amount compensation, waiving part of the punitive or compensatory damages. The problem is that both careers are on the tightrope after everything that was exposed in the trial, where chilling details were told about the link they maintained.

Depp’s future

From the very moment of the verdict, all kinds of questions were raised regarding the artistic future of Depp and Heard, beyond the former’s satisfaction and the latter’s disappointment with the result. It was said at that moment that all the miseries that both faced each other were going to further damage their respective careers, which had already been quite battered for different reasons. We must not forget that in the trial there was also a lot of talk about Depp’s erratic behavior, his addictions and his lack of professionalism as compelling reasons for a visible artistic decline. The conflict aired with Heard did nothing but aggravate it.

From now on, with the verdict in his favor, Depp and his entourage trust above all in the immediate impact of a known fact as soon as the trial was closed. The first message that the actor spread (in which he said, among other things, that the jury “brought him back to life” after six years) obtained 17 million mentions of “likes” in less than 24 hours. on social networks as a result of a campaign raised under the slogan #JusticeForJohnny.