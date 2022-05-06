How much did the main members of the Avengers get paid for their Marvel movies?

The new movie of sam raimi in the Marvel universe, it’s out in theaters now and we couldn’t be more excited. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the latest wacky Marvel adventure in which the Doctor Strange from benedict cumberbatch Y Wandathe Scarlet Witch of elizabeth olsenthey will look for how to protect the young America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from the threats of the multiverse.

However, as crazy as the multiverse is (more in the hands of Sam Raimi), we assure you that you will find the true madness when you find out about the extravagant multi-million dollar salaries that the actors of our favorite superheroes earn.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multivers of Madness

Starting with the stars of the new installment of the MCU, available now in theaters, we know that benedict cumberbatch received interesting sums of money for his collaboration in five Marvel productions (not counting his cameo in Thor: Ragnarök). For his first film, Doctor Strange in 2016, the Briton earned around $5.5 million a figure similar to what he earned for Avengers: Infinity War. Although we do not know how much he charged for Avengers: Endgame Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, we know that he took some $7.5 million for the solo sequel to Doctor Strange, with some unannounced percentage of what it’s grossing at the box office.

As to elizabeth olsenthe actress earned significantly less than her partner, and He is among the lowest paid actors in the Marvel Universe.. This may be because the actress came into the MCU relatively unknown, while other actors came in with prior recognition and Oscar nominations. In the case of Cumberbatch, he was already known for the series sherlock (based on the famous detective), and had roles in the saga of star trek, as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his work in The Imitation Game in 2014.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in the acclaimed series, WandaVision

Regardless, Olsen’s salary continues to surprise compared to the rest. Although there are no numbers for the rest of his 6 Marvel productions, including his Disney Plus miniseries, we do see a big difference from the new multiverse sequel. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessThe Filmik assures that the actress received 2 million dollars for her participationwhich is equivalent to only 1% of the budget of 200 million dollars that was assigned to the film.

Also keep in mind that Olsen is the only member of Marvel’s Avengers to have been nominated for a major award for her work within the universe, as she was nominated for an Emmy for Best Actress for her work in WandaVision.

Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame

Another of Marvel’s great profiles is Robert Downey Jr., who revolutionized the Marvel universe as Tony Stark/IRum Man. The actor earned $5 million for just 3 days of work on the set of Spider-Man: Homecomingbut we should also keep in mind that this was his eighth appearance as Tony Stark and had proven to be a highly bankable star for the studio.

In 2008, in the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. He only received $500,000 for his work on Hombre de Hierro, but by proving himself a born box office leader, his subsequent salaries rose dramatically. Four years later in avengers (2012), the actor took a sum of 50 million dollars for his participation in the films.

In his last two films as Hombre de Hierro, the actor reached record salary figures. For Avengers: Infinity Warpayment 75 million dollars for his workWhile for end game received another 20 million. In any case, his last participation was the one that generated the greatest profit, since the actor had also negotiated 7% of the profits of end game at the box office, and the film became the highest-grossing film in history, earning him another 75 million dollars.

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson in The Avengers (2012)

As for the rest of the Marvel stars, we know that the other original members of the Avengers (Chris EvansMark RuffaloChris Hemsworth Y Jeremy Renner) received about 2 and 3 million dollars for avengers in 2012, while Scarlett Johansson He received between 4 and 6 million. For the last two installments of Avengers, it is estimated that the 5 protagonists received 15 million dollars each for their participation.

As to Hemsworth Y Thor, here we can see another great and significant evolution in his salary. For the first movie Thorwho directed Kenneth Brangh in 2011, Hemsworth earned just $150,000.. Eight films later, Hemsworth will return as Thor for a fourth solo installment. Thor: Love and Thunderfor which he received 20 million dollars.

