How much did the Rocky saga gross? Discover the success of Sylvester Stallone’s films

From the sensational and unexpected success of the first Rocky, which launched Sylvester Stallone’s career in Hollywood, to the recent relaunch of the saga with Creed – Born to fight, Rocky has always been synonymous with success. But how much have the films dedicated to the boxer grossed in total?

Although some chapters have been received less warmly than others, most notably Rocky V, the results of the saga at the box office have always been more than satisfactory, starting with the exorbitant (for the period) $ 225 million raised worldwide since its debut in 1985. . The peak was reached by Rocky IV, with the showdown between Sly and Dolph Lundgren taking a whopping $ 300 million.

Adding up the two spin-offs, Creed – Born to Fight and the sequel Creed II, the saga has grossed in total over 1.5 billion dollars. Below you can find the ranking (net of inflation):

Rocky IV – $ 300 million Rocky – $ 225 million Creed II – $ 213 million Rocky II – $ 200 million Creed – $ 173 million Rocky Balboa – $ 156 million Rocky III – $ 125 million Rocky V – $ 119 million

What’s your favorite Rocky chapter? As always, let us know yours in the comments box. Meanwhile, we remind you that Stallone is working on a Rocky prequel series.