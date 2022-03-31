At the moment, William Levy He is one of the most sought-after gallants. His career spans more than 20 years and he has become one of the most important artists in the industry. Not only because of his sculptural body and beauty, but also because of the talent that he demonstrated on several occasions, such as his last leading role in woman-fragranced coffee. ButHow much did he earn?

His debut was in the soap opera “Forget you never”. She then began to gain ground in “My life is you” and later in “Careful with the angel”, where she got her first leading role alongside Maite Perroni.

Although he was always active, he had serious financial problems during 2012 and 2019. This situation caused his fortune to decline. Despite this, he knew how to move forward and today he is one of the best valued artists on the market.

For this reason, the producers call him to participate in millionaire projects, as was the case with the telenovela woman-fragranced coffee.

How much did William Levy earn in Coffee with the aroma of a woman?

The actor, 41 years old, was selected to be the protagonist of the successful telenovela woman-fragranced coffee with Laura Londono. According to the specialized media Celebrity Net Worthit is estimated who won more than 1 million Mexican pesos monthly for its contract with Univisión.

The work he did lasted more than 8 months. Without going any further, it became clear that it was surely a great salary the one who won because his name, both in Colombia and in Mexico and, even in Hollywood, is highly valued. In addition, it is worth noting that RCN also invested a millionaire sum because the new version of woman-fragranced coffee it was done in Chinchiná and therefore, the trips were constant.

The other look: the failure of William Levy in Café con aroma de mujer

There is the other view that ensures that the telenovela did not have the expected impact and, therefore, there were more losses than gains. It seemed to be a very promising job for William Levybut many maintain that the effort of this adaptation did not manage to overcome that original production of 1994.

With the passing of the chapters, although many tried to see it, it was losing enthusiasm. The criticism is due to the fact that the main couple of the protagonists did not get to cross the screen as they would have done in their original version. Much worse, it seems that at the time of making accounts, the expenses were much greater than the benefits.

did you like it William Levy on woman-fragranced coffee?