how much do coaches and winners actually earn?

The tele-hook is so popular on TF1, that we all wonder how much The Voice coaches earn, the details.

A few weeks ago, our colleagues from the magazine Public did a salary survey in The Voice. To say the least, the coaches are doing pretty well. Indeed, for this 2021 season, it was Florent Pagny who received the most money.

With a salary amounting to 550,000, he is ahead of his three friends in the adventure. But this sum was much higher before, since the interpreter of Savoir Aimer would have considerably reduced his pension due to the health and economic crisis linked to Covid-19. He is then followed by Marc Lavoine (The Voice), who was able to receive nearly 400,000 euros.

Amel Bent, for his part, is not very far from Marc Lavoine. Indeed, the singer had a salary of nearly 380,000 euros. Finally, the new kid in The Voice, Vianney, is necessarily the lowest paid. But when we say less well, it’s not nothing either.

The definition of a complete artist: MB14. May this show bring him the light he needs to explode ✨🙏🏻 #TheVoice #TheVoiceAllStars pic.twitter.com/alLvl8WwUP — 𝓜𝓪𝔁𝓲𝓶𝓮 ⚓️ (@auMaximAum) October 16, 2021

The interpreter of step-dad received for the 2021 season, nearly 340,000 euros. So the figures can make you dizzy, but when you see the difference with the Americans, you say to yourself that in France, we are far from the mark. This is what we are going to see right away.

In the USA, everything is excessive. And when we take a closer look at the salary of The Voice coaches, we totally understand this sentence. Indeed, Ariana Grande has become the highest paid singer for a tele-hook.

According to Rob Shuter, the young woman would have received a sum of between 20 and 25 million dollars (between 17 and 21 million euros) to participate in the show. A huge sum that corresponds to the salary received by Katy Perry when she was on the jury of the show American Idol.

Rob Shuter then adds that the other The Voice coaches did not have such a high salary, but that it was still substantial. For comparison, we learn that Kelly Clarkson had signed for 15 million dollars (about 12.7 million euros) for the edition broadcast in 2018 (season 14). For his part, John Legend, who arrived in season 16, or Blake Shelton, present from the start, received around 11 million euros. Finally, Christina Aguilera, she would be at nearly 17 million for the new season. A sum 30 times higher than what Florent Pagny receives.

We often talk about coaches. But today, the editorial staff of People Act Magazine decided to tell you more about the candidates. Indeed, we have taken the time to dissect the salaries of the participants. Thus, they would receive no less than 500 euros per week: “For the bonuses, the Talents receive an artist’s fee for their performances”. But that’s not all. The icing on the cake, “from the battles, it’s the production that takes care of everything because they are part of The Voice adventure.

If the sums are derisory compared to those received by The Voice coaches, the candidates are still not to be pitied. By the way, what exactly does the winner get? Well, what can tell you is that the time is long gone when whoever wins a tele-hook earned 1 million euros.

Indeed, the key to The Voice, since the very first season in 2012, the gain remains quite low. This is a contract with the leader of record companies, Universal France. So yes, it’s not bad, but it’s less than in the past.