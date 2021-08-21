How much do Hollywood stars earn? Ten years ago, Hollywood stars knew their wages were the highest ever in the film industry. Today, however, success can also be measured by views on Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services. The digital revolution may have radically changed things, but the movie star they continue to get paid handsomely, and often manage to earn even more by leaving the big screen behind to dive headfirst into streaming. But what are the highest salaries at the moment movie star?

The reasons behind the stellar payouts of the movie star

A $ 20 million per film fee has been the industry standard for top actors since 1996, when Jim Carrey stunned Hollywood by earning that sum for his comedy. The pain in the ass. One of the reasons even streamers like Netflix compensate for movie star with mind-boggling figures is that they take into account how much the actors would have earned if the film were distributed exclusively in theaters, and this can also lead to very high earnings precisely to compensate for the lost earnings at the box office.

There are also special cases, such as that of Tom Cruise, who is paid before his studio earns a cent from box office receipts. This entitles him to tens of millions of dollars in bonuses after reaching certain box office milestones with his films: this means that his pay for Top Gun: Maverick it is bound to increase if the film is a success.

How much do Hollywood stars earn?

Daniel Craig: $ 100 million (including streaming earnings) for the sequel to Murder Dinner – Knives Out. Dwayne Johnson: $ 50 million (including streaming earnings) for Red One.

Will Smith: $ 40 million (including streaming earnings) for A winning family – King Richard. Denzel Washington: $ 40 million (including streaming revenue) for Until the last clue. Leonardo Dicaprio: $ 30 million (including streaming earnings) for Don’t Look Up.

Mark Wahlberg: $ 30 million (including streaming earnings) for Spenser Confidential. Jennifer Lawrence: $ 25 million (including streaming earnings) for Don’t Look Up. Julia Roberts: $ 25 million (including streaming earnings) for Leave the World Behind.

Sandra Bullock: 20 million dollars for The Los City of D. Ryan Gosling: $ 20 million (including streaming earnings) for The Gray Man. Chris Hemsworth: 20 million dollars for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Brad Pitt: 20 million dollars for Bullet Train. Michael B. Jordan: $ 15 million (including streaming earnings) for Without remorse. Tom Cruise: $ 13 million for Top Gun: Maverick. Keanu Reeves: $ 14 million for Matrix 4.

Chris Pine: 11.5 million dollars for Dungeons and Dragons and finally Robert Pattinson: $ 3 million for The Batman.

