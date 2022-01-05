How much do houses cost in 2021 in different cities – idealista / news

The asking price for used homes for sale in Italy dropped 3% compared to 12 months ago, according to a report published by idealista, a leading real estate portal for technology development. At the end of December 2020, the purchase of a house in our country had a cost of 1,744 euros per square meter, against the current 1,692 euros. In the last quarter, the price index stood at -0.3 points.

The price curve marked drops in most of the markets analyzed despite the growth in demand for properties on the portal more than doubled (+ 122%) compared to the pre-Covid period, reaching levels never seen before.

Second Vincenzo De Tommaso, Head of the Research Department of idealista: “The trend in prices is conditioned by the pandemic, economic instability and the change in lifestyles that have led many buyers to re-measure the search criteria for their home, in the name of convenience and larger spaces. On the one hand, the boom in demand is an emotional response to the pandemic, on the other hand, the persistence of the pandemic casts a shadow of uncertainty on the stabilization of the economic situation of families and continues to compress real estate values.

After 12 months of great turmoil, we expect a consolidation of the recovery in 2022 with an impact also on the asking prices which should return to positive ground. On the other hand, other factors such as interest rates starting to rise, growth in inflation and a significant reduction in the available housing stock, are elements that could have a cooling effect on the market ”.

Regions

The negative trend in real estate prices has invested 14 out of 20 Italian regions: Marche (-9.9%) ahead of Abruzzo (-6.7%), Lazio and Umbria (both -5.9%) are the regions where the owners have reduced their expectations more in the last 12 months.

Reductions higher than the average for the period also for Calabria (-5.2%), Puglia (-5.1%), Campania (-4.5%), Piedmont (-3.9%), Lombardy (-3.8 %) and Campania (3.2%).

On the other hand, the most significant increases concern Trentino Alto Adige (5.9%) and Valle d’Aosta (3.9%).

Trentino-Alto Adige and Valle d’Aosta also recorded the highest offer prices at the regional level, respectively with 2,580 and 2,428 euros per square meter. On the third step of the podium comes Liguria (2,383 euros / m²), then Tuscany (2,244 euros / m²) and Lazio (2,000 euros / m²).

House prices in Lombardy (1,761 euros / m²) are above the national average value of 1,692 euros, below which we find 14 regions, from Emilia Romagna (1,655 euros / m²) down to 853 euros in Calabria , the cheapest region in front of Molise (872 euros / m²).

Provinces

The drops in prices affect 82 macro-areas, i.e. almost 80% of the provincial markets analyzed: Macerata (-14%), Lecco (-11.9%), Pescara (-11.8%), Pesaro Urbino (- 11.7%) and Varese (-11.1%) lead the downward trend with double-digit annual write-downs.

On the other side of the ranking, the biggest increases are due to Lucca and Trieste (14.5% for both). Increases of over 5 percent also for the markets of Vibo Valentia (10%), Bolzano (9.5%), Gorizia (6.5% for both), Verona (6.1%) and Padua (5.5%) .

Bolzano (3,975 euros / m2) further consolidates its primacy of provincial brick prices by increasing the gap with respect to Lucca (2,982 euro / m2), Savona (2,961 euros / m2), Florence (€ 2,758 / m2), Milan (2,642 euros / m2) and Imperia (2,572 euros / m2). On the other hand, Biella is by far the cheapest province in Italy with an average of 592 euros ahead of Caltanissetta (679 euros / m2) and Isernia (751 euros / m2).

Capitals

In a year that has seen the minus sign prevail, city markets are no exception, with decreases in 2/3 of the Italian capitals (107) which have also dragged some large markets.

The biggest drops in the period are due to Lecco (-14.1%) followed by Agrigento (-13.9%), Rieti (-13.7%), Cosenza (-13.5%) and Teramo (-12.3%) %). In Naples, prices fell by 7.4% annually, while Turin (-2.2%) and Rome (-1.3%) mitigate the fall.

On the contrary, among the markets that have seen owners’ expectations grow, we point out Trieste (16.9%), the second highest increase for Como (15.4%), while in Verona and Mantua the increase was 10.8. %. Milan also closed the year with a slight recovery of 0.6%

Venice is still topping the list of house prices with 4,387 euros per square meter, ahead of Milan (4,084 euros / m²). Third place for Bolzano (3,944 euros / m²) which precedes Florence (3,870 euros / m²) and Bologna (3,000 euros / m²). In the lower part of the ranking we find Ragusa (760 euros / m²), Caltanissetta (756 euros / m²) and close Biella with 660 euros per square meter.

The idealista index of real estate values

Starting with the Q1 2019 report, we have updated the methodology for processing our price index. After the integration of idealista / data, a special division specialized in the management of large volumes of information and in data modeling, a new calculation methodology was introduced that makes our analysis of the evolution of prices, especially in small areas dimensions, even more robust than in the past. To avoid jumps in our series, the data from 2007 have been recalculated with the new methodology.

On the recommendation of the statistical team at idealista / data, we update the formula to indicate the average price with greater certainty: in addition to eliminating atypical and out-of-market prices, we calculate the median value instead of the average value. With this change, in addition to further refining our index making it more faithful to market reality, we are homologating our methodology with those applied in other countries to obtain real estate data.

Now we include in the report the type of single-family homes (villas or chalets) and we discard any type of properties that have been in our database for a long time without getting user interactions. The report is always based on bid prices posted by idealista advertisers.