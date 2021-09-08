How much do music stars earn? Here are the richest

How apps for listening to music like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and the like work may seem obscure, yet according to an article in the Corriere della Sera referring to the 2018 ratings, the number of plays of a singer corresponds (almost) as many earnings. Here then is that the stars of international music at the top of the ratings on Spotify are probably also the highest paid.

This is good news not only for American pop stars who, let’s face it, undoubtedly have the first places in the top 20 assured, but also for local singers. First of all the Maneskin who thanks to their incredible success in 2021 between Sanremo and Euro Vision have come to be known internationally and today are the 13th most listened to artists in the world on Spotify, with more than 50 million monthly listeners.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Today the most listened to in the world on Spotify is Justin Bieber, a lover of the very first positions who for the umpteenth year spun conquers the world audience with his songs. According to the 2018 estimates reported by the Courier service, Bieber received more than 2 billion plays that year, earning around $ 15 million. One of the artists who has grown the most thanks to Spotify is Ariana Grande, the singer of Positions which today has 60 million monthly listeners and reached its highest peak in 2018.

That year, at the height of his fame, he earned $ 14.4 million. A golden year also for rapper Asap Rocky, who with 1 billion plays earned 7.2 million dollars in 2018. Drake joins the chorus with 7 billion streaming plays and a nest of 50.7 million dollars, chased by D.ua Lipa which with 2 billion plays in 2018 earned 14.4 million dollars and that today clearly exceeds that figure being the 4th most listened to artist in the world. And here we are at the bottom of our list of figures and numbers, with a little clearer ideas. This is to tell you that, the next time you log into Spotify and watch the number of plays of your favorite singer, you will also have a better idea of ​​his earnings.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io