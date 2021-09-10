How much do pundits earn on TV talk show

Virologists, epidemiologists, journalists, commentators, experts and experts in various capacities. Today’s TV (also thanks to Covid, but the trend was already underway in previous times) is full of these figures that are rampant in topical talk-shows, and not only. Characters who give proliferate more or less authoritative opinions, which we could define as “comforting”. Comfort of wise or wacky theories, of political hypotheses, but also sometimes psychological comfort of a frightened humanity that seeks answers. And often, on the other hand, he finds mostly share-grabbing quarrels. But this is another matter.

How much they earn the soldiers on actual permanent duty, enlisted by the video for these performances? We from TPI L’we asked the well-known director of a national newspaper, who is often part of this media “circus”; he prefers to remain anonymous, but it helps us to better frame the situation.

“The compensation of those who participate as a columnist, expert or commentator in journalistic talk shows vary, even considerably, depending on the time slot, the person called and above all the context in which they are called ”explains the journalist. “There are programs that pay much more and better, like Fabio Fazio’s, just to give an example, who has the budget to host international stars like George Clooney, and many other characters, not just Burioni. For this reason, for our homegrown faces, it is not wrong to speak of an average of € 1,000 gross per episode. A colleague of my acquaintance, in turn editor of the newspaper, however, told me to take some 400, but I know of who can even reach 2,000, in personal bargaining. Generally it is not about those who give opinions or answer questions off the cuff, but real experts, professionals in a particular medical-scientific sector who can speak up to 20 minutes on a specific topic. Of course generally cthey know even before the questions that will be put to them; they can prepare “.

And as regards the type of treatment, are there any differences between one television pole and another?

“Usually some sort of is usually signed exclusive contract”Continues the Director. “Which does not mean that I will be called every day or every week in that broadcast, but that I will in fact be“ available ”waiting for a call, but only for the program in question. These are programs that generally last all year, for example Half past eight by Lilli Gruber, and whoever leads them or makes them takes great care not to inflate the guests, rather creating a team of their own faces, a personal park. Of course, I will be able to go to another conductor sometimes, there are exceptions, but in general we speak of no more than 3-4 times per season and in any case never close to the new episode of the program for which you sign. If you go for example on Monday to Fourth Republic by Nicola Porro on Rete4, you will not go from Bianca Berlinguer a White paper on Tuesday on Rai3. If you do Giovanni Floris with Tuesday on La7 you will not go to The Arena from Massimo Giletti which this year moves to Wednesday. Attentive viewers will have noticed that there are few mixes. Mediaset pays attention to these things, Rai a little less, sometimes lets it go; those who care most are instead those of La7, decidedly more severe. If you come to me, it is not pleasant for you to go to others ”.

Considering one thousand euros gross the average remuneration of one however, it is quite popular in a prime time program (therefore with a higher budget), and assuming (cautiously) four interventions in 30 days, we are in the order of 4,000 euros gross per month. 40,000 in a year, if we remove the two television dead summer months. Which definitely looks like a nice gain, especially for those who already have another job.

Is there a line to participate? Yes, obviously there is a queue, for many reasons. Not only the gain, but also the personal visibility and / or your own newspaper. But you also need one good preparation-effectiveness-video rendering (otherwise it does not last long, unless your name does not reward regardless of the newspaper you represent) and the commitment to always remain available.