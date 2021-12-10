Like every year, Forbes has compiled the list of most powerful women in the world. This year, in the ranking of the 10 most influential female personalities there are names like the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, but also MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Besos, also among the richest men in the world, and the European girls Christine Lagarde and Ursula von der Leyen.

Who are the 10 most powerful women in the world: the Forbes ranking

Now in its eighteenth edition, in the ranking of the 10 most powerful women in the world compiled by Forbes this year include:

MacKenzie Scott, writer, philanthropist, and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos; Kamala Harris, current Vice President of the United States; Christine Lagarde, current President of the European Central Bank; Mary Barra, American businesswoman and first female CEO of a “Big Three” automaker; Melinda French Gates, American philanthropist, general manager of Microsoft and former wife of Bill Gates; Abigail Johnson, CEO of the American investment firm Fidelity Investments and president of its international subsidiary Fidelity International; Ana Patricia Botin, a Spanish banker who has been executive president of the Santander Group since 2014; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission since 1 December 2019; Tsai Ing-wenTaiwanese politician and academic in office as President of the Republic of China since 2016; Julie Sweet, chief executive officer of Accenture.

How much do the 10 most powerful women in the world earn?

According to Accenture 2020 reports Julie Sweet owns over 5,602 units of stock in the company, worth over $ 7,371,522, and has sold ACN shares worth over $ 28,281,800 in the past 11 years. His salary, including bonuses and benefits, amounts to $ 17,184,847 (more than € 15 million).

According to the data of Online Citizen, updated in May 2020, the president Tsai Ing-wen earns 278,000 dollars a year (almost two hundred thousand euros), while as president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen earns 335 thousand euros a year.

The heritage of Ana Patricia Botin amounts to approximately 800 thousand dollars (more than 700 thousand euros), while that of Abigail Johnson is about 22.6 billion dollars (almost 20 billion euros).

Melinda Gates over the years she has instead accumulated a net worth of 120 billion dollars (more than 105 billion euros), from activities carried out together with her ex-husband, the president of Microsoft Bill Gates (not surprisingly their divorce was one of the most expensive ever).

The CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, he took home more than $ 23 million in total compensation for 2020, about $ 2 million more than in 2019. To his salary as CEO, we add an estimated net worth of at least $ 196 million, over 4,680 units. of General Motors shares worth over $ 67,326,787 and, in the past 11 years, GM shares sold worth over $ 106,717,726.

On the podium, however, close to the summit:

Christine Lagarde , in third place of the richest women in the world, who as President of the European Central Bank earn 486,966.00 euros a year, which are added to an estimated assets of 6 million euros;

Kamala Harris, in second place with an estimated fortune of $ 7 million.

Finally, in first place MacKenzie Scott, whose assets – estimated in November 2021 – are around the – net – figure of 62.2 billion dollars (more than 50 billion euros), thanks also to a 4% stake in Amazon shares. Scott is the third richest woman in the United States and the twenty-first richest person in the world.