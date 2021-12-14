How much do the colored covers of PlayStation 5 cost

Through the post on PlayStation Blog by Isabelle Tomatis (senior director), the Japanese company stated that starting from 2022, five new official covers for PlayStation 5 will be available.

It was evident since the reveal of PlayStation 5 that its side covers could be changed, but Sony’s confirmation has come only now, following the registration of a patent for interchangeable covers and the official announcement. Through a post on PlayStation Blog by Isabelle Tomatis (senior director), the Japanese company said that starting from 2022 they will be available five new official covers, to customize your console as you please, be it a PlayStation 5 HD with Blu-ray disc drive or a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

The available colors will be: black, red, pink, blue and purple, renamed Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. The first to be launched on the market, next January, will be the first two (red and black cover), the others will arrive during the first half of 2022. Each cover will be able to count on a DualSense controller en pendant, always coming next month, to be purchased separately.

The price of the covers will be 55 dollars. Taking up Tomatis’ post, removing the default ones to insert the colored variants will be a very simple operation. As mentioned at the beginning, from the very first presentations of the console, it was clear that the two side shells could be removed easily. Not surprisingly, other companies, such as Dbrand, took the opportunity to present their proposal for customizable covers. An initiative that prompted Sony to start a lawsuit, which was then won, as demonstrated by the recently registered patent, mentioned above.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 continues to be difficult to find. Because of chip crisis, the console remains the prerogative of many and will continue to be so in 2022. A situation that gives rise to scams and fluctuations in the prices of scalper, which can sometimes even border on tragedy. Recently, an American guy was shot by a potential buyer after putting his PlayStation 5 up for sale. Yet, in this state, Sony’s next-gen console continues to grind mind-boggling sales numbers, creating a singular paradox.