How much do we miss Cameron Diaz (and her outfits)

It will be that in times of COVID-19 the red carpet we miss them all a bit. Maybe, among the many small or big things we have been deprived of in the last long months, there is also the dream that only a red carpet can give. The stars, the flashes, the smiles, the kisses, the clothes. Especially the dresses, those sparkling big evening ones, those accompanied by jewels from six scratches, those that only blue blood princesses or queens of the big screen or pop music can wear.

Almost a year after the outbreak of the pandemic we can admit it: we also want (it is certainly not a priority, but nothing is more useful than futile, someone said) to return to enchant ourselves in front of the most beautiful actresses dressed in a memorable way to surrender to the greed of photographers.

And to eternity (okay, so to speak).

If this premise is true, it is even more true that what we miss even more is the presence, sparkling, amused, joyful and disturbing, of Cameron Diaz. Yes, because as well known the blonde star of Everyone’s crazy about Mary And The Mask, the undisputed protagonist and undisputed protagonist of the red carpets of the second half of the 90s and the first decade of the 21st century, has long ago blatantly announced that mean bye bye to cinema and showbiz, to devote himself completely to his private life and to his most authentic and profound well-being.

His official filmography does not go beyond 2014, with the negligible film Annie – Happiness is contagious. Since then, very few public occasions for the 48-year-old actress to be admired in all her unchanged splendor, and even less those to wear dream clothes like when, only a handful of years ago, she enchanted her Oscar and Golden Globe shining in creations Valentino or Dior.

So, if we had to give up his too legendary looks easy chic daywear early career, those mirroring an unrepeatable era devoted to the cult of the most essential minimalism (ah, when we went on the red carpet with cardigan, trousers and lace-ups!), on the other we terribly miss her sophisticated couture appearances, those of maturity. Those we remember in ours gallery above, tribute out of the blue to one of the most memorable presences of an era of stardom and spectacularity which, today, seems even more distant to us.

