How much do WWE wrestlers earn? multi-million dollar salaries

World WrestlingEntertainment is the largest wrestling company on the planet, the one with the most famous faces and the one that better salaries annually pays its superstars, who can get up to 10 million dollars annuallya number reserved for elite gladiators and who constantly star in pay-per-view functions like WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with the US media The Athleticthe recently retired Triple H, who at the leadership level is in charge of the WWE Global Talent Strategy and Development Area, uncovered that “worst salary” for wrestlers assigned to RAW or SmackDown rosters are 250 thousand dollars annuallythe equivalent of 5 million Mexican pesos.

A not inconsiderable salary, although it pales compared to the figures that talents of the stature of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, both protagonists of the central event of WrestleMania 38 from the AT&T Stadium of the Dallas Cowboys. And it is that The Beast earn up to 10 million dollars a year (200 million pesos) and The Head of the Table obtains 5 million (100 million pesos) per yearaccording to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

To these amounts must be added bonuses for main fights of which they are participants and extra payments for merchandise soldsince they obtain a percentage of the commercialization of articles such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, key rings, thermos flasks, stuffed animals and more, being Roman Reigns the leader in sales.

As far as women is concerned, the means previously mentioned makes Becky Lynch as the highest paid fighter in Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment with 3 million dollars annuallya slightly smaller amount – always according to the indicated reports – than that of her husband and also superstar, Seth Rollins.

As far as retired of the ring refers, Triple H is the one with the highest income, also due to his position as an executive in his father-in-law’s company, earning 3.3 million dollars annually. He follows him in the list of legends The Undertaker with 2.5 million a year for the next 10 years.

Highest salaries in WWE

Brock Lesnar | 5 to 10 million dollars annually Roman Reigns | $5 million annually Randy Orton | $4.5 million annually AJ Styles | $3.5 million annually Triple-H | $3.3 million annually Seth Rollins | $3.1 million annually Goldberg | $3 million annually Becky Lynch | $3 million annually The Undertaker | $2.5 million annually The Miz | $2.5 million annually Shane McMahon | $2.1 million annually Stephanie McMahon | $2 million annually Kevin Owens | $2 million annually Dolph Ziggler | $1.5 million annually Shaamus | $1 million annually

* Figures disclosed by Wrestling Observer Newsletter on March 30, 2022.