How much do you earn on OnlyFans? Naomi De Crescenzo speaks

Former protagonist of Ex On The Beach, today influencer and streamer. Naomi De Crescenzo it is the second most followed in Italy on the platform OnlyFans. It is certainly not a mystery, but for the uninitiated it is an entertainment platform (where often, but not always, explicit content is published). To see the contents, you have to subscribe to the profiles for a fee.

How much do you earn with OnlyFans? Naomi currently has 1400 subscribers. Here’s what he told in an interview with Gabriele Parpiglia on Journalism (here to see it): “I went from taking 2 thousand a month to incredible figures. How much did I earn? I don’t like to say the figures, it’s not nice (…) How much did I get to earn? 40 thousand dollars, maybe in two months. I’ve never gone under 10 thousand a month (…) A very famous international singer asked me to work for him on OnlyFans. He is the sixth most famous in the world, he wanted explicit number content. With him I could have earned more than 100 thousand euros a month but I accepted“. According to Naomi, the most followed Italian on OnlyFans (Martina Vismara) earns $ 100,000 a month.

Naomi De Crescenzo explained:

“I use it to show my image. I am an exhibitionist, I am a person who likes himself. I personally have never done full nude, if anything in underwear. I’ve never done p0rn0. I started for free, just for the fun of it. I played it. The first month I had 6 thousand subscribers. There I publish more explicit content, which you would not find elsewhere on my profiles “.

