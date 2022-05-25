Entertainment

How much do you know about Selena Gómez: degree of studies, hobbies and more curiosities

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

Actress, producer and singer, Selena Gomez she is adored by people and is a constant source of inspiration. She has more than 300 million followers on Instagram who want to know everything about her life, such as what her level of study and many more curiosities.

Selena Gomez, who was born on July 22, 1992 in Texas, United States, has had an overwhelming life as he has gone through various ups and downs. He faced difficulties, including his poor health, but luckily he managed to recover.

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

Related Articles

the moment in which the actor imitated Jack Sparrow after leaving the trial against Amber Heard

2 mins ago

Michelle Alexander to Tula Rodríguez: “I want to see you as a villain, you have your place here and nobody takes it away from you”

3 mins ago

Christian Nodal after filtering Belinda’s messages is captured with this beautiful woman

13 mins ago

This is what Dayanara Torres thinks of the commitment of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button