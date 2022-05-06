How much do you know Friends, the best sitcom of all time?

NBC

A day like today, but from 2004, one of the most iconic friendship stories on television came to an end: friends. That May 6, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe said goodbye to the small screen with the broadcast of their final chapter, The lastwhich had record audience numbers.

After 10 seasons of uninterrupted success, the series written by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and directed by Kevin S. Bright, said goodbye with a double episode that It was watched by an average of 52.5 million viewers, making it the highest-rated broadcast of the last six years..

Centered on New York City in the mid-1990s, this sitcom tells the story of six inseparable friends who grow up, fall in love, get divorced, travel, get good jobs, lose them, make mistakes, fight, become friends again, but do absolutely everything together. Whether in the cafeteria, in some of their departments, or across the Atlantic, They worship union and company, both in good and bad times.

With different personalities, but all part of the same generation, the characters deal with typical situations of a group of young adults at the end of the 20th century: fear of commitment, loneliness, difficulties in finding a job, emancipation from parents, fertility, love, temptations. All nuanced with the characteristic humor of this type of American series: laughter in off and a battery of gag that became true classics.

NBC

Friends (NBC/)

How to forget the day that Ross dressed in leather pants for a date, or that time that Phoebe, Rachel and Monica almost set fire to their apartment in the middle of Valentine’s Day. The pivotal night that Chandler and Monica fell in love in London, or the day Joey met his “twin brother” in Las Vegas. In a total of 236 chapters, friends was in charge of consolidating a bulky collection of exciting memoriesand only true fans can list them all.

friends It was considered the best series in history by The Hollywood Reporterand was voted by users as the best sitcom of all time on the site Ranked. Even after it ended in 2004, it continued to be seen on all its reruns and platforms, which generated new audiences and a lot of desire for a reunion.

Screenshot

Friends: The Reunion (Screenshot/)

The nostalgia was such that in May of last year, with the excuse of the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the series, andthey broadcast a special chapter called Friends: The Reunionin which the six stars who embodied the main cast (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) revisit the original sets and reunite with various guests who appeared in fiction.

There are followers everywhere; but true fans, few. When knowing the phrases by heart, reciting an episode from beginning to end or recognizing a season just by a scene is not enough, they appear trivia that puts the genuine admirer to the test.

THE NATION made this list of questions that very few will be able to complete successfully, although there is nothing that a free afternoon and the succession of episodes on television cannot solve.