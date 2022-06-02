How much do you think Cristiano Ronaldo earns each month? (Sit down before watching the answer!)

Facebook

The Portugal captain has made a sensational return to the Premier League in 2021 and has a number of sponsorships and businesses.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have taken a slight pay cut by swapping Juventus for Manchester United, but the Portuguese star remains one of the biggest earners in football and sport in general.

His £13m (€15m/$18m) return to the Premier League means he has to readapt to the English game, but that hasn’t dampened his appetite for business.

The Portuguese star has more than his fair share of sponsorship deals and ventures across a variety of industries.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary?

Ronaldo was originally expected to earn around €566,000 a week at Manchester United, but later reports suggest the salary is closer to €455,000 a week, or €23.5 million ($27 million) a year.

The figure represents a significant pay cut from his €35m ($34m/£26m) annual salary at Juventus.

Prior to his move to Juve, Ronaldo signed a contract with Real Madrid in November 2016 which amounted to around €430,000 per week before bonuses.

The Portuguese captain’s contract earnings mean he is one of the most awarded footballers in the world.

*Based on Manchester United reported salary

What sponsorship deals does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo’s most important sponsorship deal is with Nike, which was renewed around the same time he extended his last contract at Madrid.

The deal with Nike would be the second lifetime contract the sportswear giant has granted after offering similar terms to three-time NBA champion LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers icon’s deal has been speculated to be worth more than $1 billion in total, though exactly how that breaks down year on year is being kept under wraps.

Naturally, many assumed that Ronaldo signed on a like-for-like basis. While the $1 billion figure seems extraordinary, it’s worth noting that Hookit sponsorship analysts estimated that Ronaldo’s social media presence alone was worth $474 million to Nike in 2016.

Prior to the new deal, most sources had Ronaldo’s annual earnings from Nike a few million less than his former salary from Madrid.

Beyond Nike, Ronaldo has endorsement deals with Armani, Tag Heuer, Egyptian Steel, Herbalife, Italia Independent, Clear, PokerStars and Castrol.

More recent partnerships include LiveScore, MEO, ZujuGP, Uniecampus, Therabody and Clear.

What businesses does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

As well as representing a number of major international brands, Ronaldo has created his own around the CR7 image. It is primarily centered around its underwear line, but has also evolved to include various other apparel, leisure and home products.

Additionally, Ronaldo owns a number of hotels – named Pestana CR7 – in Portugal: one in the capital, Lisbon, and another in Funchal, his hometown on the island of Madeira. At the end of 2016, it expanded to gyms in partnership with the American health company Crunch, with the opening of the first outlet under the name “CR7 Fitness” in Madrid.

In March 2019, Ronaldo launched a hair transplant clinic in Spain called Insparya. “This project is going to be a success, because we want to help Spaniards and the Spanish economy,” Ronaldo said during the opening.

Expect to see the 36-year-old expand further in this area as his playing days draw to a close, with Michael Jordan proving that the names of the greatest players hold their value even after retirement.