How much does a Armocromia session cost? And what does it consist of?

Armocromia: a very popular topic in recent times, which swarms on social networks – all the influencers make at least one session – which serves to help people to approach their look, clothes and accessories, but also make-up and hair coloring: for this reason it is the first step you will take when talking to an image consultant.

It is not a simple analysis: it requires technique, experience and professional materials (the famous drapes).

The Armocromia, let’s try to explain it in a simple way: what are the four seasons and their subgroups.

First of all, try to do the many online test to find out if you have warm or cool colors, to make a first skimming: there are many reeds in various fashion and fashion or beauty blogs.

Armocromia and color analysis: the 4 seasons

Before flanking the palette to the type of woman, we need to make a premise: the name given to the categories has nothing to do with one’s month of birth or with the summer or winter wardrobe.

Simply, yes inspire the colors of nature in those four phases of the calendar year:

SPRING

UNDERLINE: hot

VALUE: light

INTENSITY: brilliant

It is the most varied, both as a type of woman and as colors: here we go from beige or apricot also considering blue, the important thing is to stay on warm and bright tones. NO colors: gray and black.

What distinguishes them from summer and autumn is that strong colors suit them very well, thanks to their particularly complex complexion. radiant.

SUMMER

UNDERLINE: fresh

VALUE: light

INTENSITY: soft

Summer women typically have colors delicate: they can be blond, but also with light brown hair.

They are pastel and mother of pearl colors to adapt very well to them.

So no to too vivid and aggressive colors, or to warm shades and oranges, they are not at all in tone with them.

Loading... Advertisements

AUTUMN

UNDERLINE: hot

VALUE: deep

INTENSITY: soft

The fall palette is also rather heterogeneous: we go from brunettes like Madalina Ghenea to blondes like Nicole Richie, passing by for reds like Julia Roberts.

What they have in common is the warm undertone and above all the medium-low intensity: apart from the Deep subgroup (Madalina Ghenea), which also goes well with stronger colors, others will prefer the soft tones of autumn woods and the colors of spices.

ATTENTION! Brown hair doesn’t mean an autumn: if you don’t like beige, if shades of green make you uncomfortable and orange is your enemy, then you are not part of this group!

WINTER

SUBTONE: fresh

VALUE: deep

INTENSITY: brilliant

It is the most popular season, at least on our part and in the Mediterranean basin in general.

It includes women with a complexion olive and very black hair (such as Salma Hayek), but also those with very fair skin and eyes gem (like Megan Fox).

The Cool type (Natalie Portman) is very complicated because it has more subtle colors and has a low to medium intensity. It’s easy to put him in the fall group for his brown hair, but like I said “Brown hair does not mean autumn”; so stay focused on a skin that looks like porcelain and then get rid of the orange and beige from yours wardrobe.

How much does a Armocromia session cost?

Consultancy Analysis ofArmocromia has a cost that fluctuates around € 100, with VAT and all taxes included.

The payment must be made with the reservation of the consultation and the session lasts about 40 minutes or an hour.