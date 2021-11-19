How much does a CEO make? The average salary in listed companies is close to 2 million euros

The report shows an average salary of 1 million and 946 thousand euros for the CEO

How much do managers earn in Italy? The first one to offer an answer to the question Fin-Gov report on corporate governance produced by the newly created Financial Research Center on Corporate Governance of the Catholic University of Milan and directed by Professor Massimo Belcredi. . Together with Massimo Belcredi, the professors of the Catholic University Stefano Bozzi, Alfonso Del Giudice, Marco Oriani and Duccio Regoli, as well as Mario Gatti, director of the Milan branch of the Catholic University, are part of the steering committee.

From the research, conducted on listed companies in Italy and presented on the morning of November 19 in the Aula Magna of the Catholic University the average package for the CEOs of listed companies is around 2 million euros, to be exact it amounts to 1 million and 946 thousand euros.

The aim of the survey is to clearly highlight where best practice situations are widespread and where, on the other hand, governance has room for improvement, with a view to providing food for thought and suggestions to issuers, investors and policy-makers.

