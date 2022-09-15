How much does a doctor charge for his extra work per year?

A couple of doctors carry their bags.

Physicians receive each year on average a bonus of 11,200 euros as income for the complementary activities they carry out outside their ordinary job. A survey carried out by Medscape has put figures to this trend of moonlighting in which the 24 percent of doctors that provide their services in the National Health System (SNS).

This additional income has, however, suffered a considerable cut compared to pre-pandemic levels. Before the Covid-19 infections broke out, doctors received up to 13,400 euros per head at the end of the year. The entry on the scene of the coronavirus has caused bonuses to increase sunk 16 percent. The figures are also far from their expectations, which happen to reach the 14,800 euros extra in each exercise.

The survey has also identified a notable gender gap in these work bonuses. Medical men get paid up to double every year for this type of activity than their female colleagues, despite the fact that it is a profession with a high degree of feminization among its ranks.

Objective of the complementary activities of doctors in Spain. Medscape.

Most of the moonlighters correspond to other services also of healthcare character such as shifts, guards or consultations in medical care centers, which account for 35 percent of complementary activities. He closely follows the presentations and conferences representing 33 percent or part-time teaching in Science or Medicine with 27 percent.

At the same time, there is also a large group of doctors who spend additional time doing medical consulting (21 percent), expertise (11 percent), healthcare company (10 percent) or telemedicine (8 percent). While the works of training tutorials (4 percent), podcasting (3 percent), development of medical devices (3 percent), medical work from Spa (2 percent), adviser in media (2 percent), covid vaccination (2 percent) or therapy mental health (1 percent).

Complementary activities represent an additional burden of 34 monthly hours of work, although doctors have not identified great economic advantages. 80 percent consider that they do not earn much money, while 82 percent have warned that the extra jobs they do not represent any kind of tax benefit.



The labor abandonment of Spanish doctors

Beyond moonlighting, the survey has also revealed some key data on the potential abandonment of the medical profession. up to a 11 percent of the participants have warned that they are considering leaving the activity to dedicate themselves to another profession outside of medicine. The main motivation is the fatigue that affects one out of every three doctors who are hesitant.

Beyond this cause, 16 percent of those who plan to leave their job would do so to earn more money12 percent is considered exhausted by the Covid-19 pandemic and 9 percent seek to work fewer hours. In addition, there is also a small percentage that recognizes that “being a doctor is not what they expected” (4 percent), while some have directly lost interest in the profession (3 percent).

If they finally dropped out, the main destination would be teaching that attracts 39 percent of the undecided. The business sector (26 percent), writing (18 percent), hospital management (13 percent), the pharmaceutical laboratory (12 percent), technology (12 percent) or jurisprudence (5 percent ) are other fetish sectors.