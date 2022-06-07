How much does a kilo of cocaine cost? Netflix series reveals the millionaire drug business

doHow much does a kilo of cocaine cost?? The answer to this question is not simple. But one series on netflix can help you understand the phenomenon of drug trafficking from another perspective.

“The drug business” (2020) is a miniseries on netflix that in six episodes narrates what there is to know about the economy of narcotics and drug trafficking.

Cocaine, Cannabis, Heroin, Opioids, Methamphetamine Y Synthetic Drugs: each of the episodes of the series is dedicated to the business around a specific drug, which is based on many variables.

In Mexico, most of the information on the drug traffic of concentrating on the violence that it generates The fight between cartels has caused thousands of deaths in recent years.

“The drug business” reveals a little-known reality of this great industry and questions the strategies that have been implemented so far in its fight.

Cocaine price in the world

Colombia is he largest producer of cocaine in the world. This industry prospered in the 1980s thanks to the Medellin Cartel, Founded by Pablo Escobar.

The organization of Pablo Escobar Gaviria it was vertical, very similar to that of a large company. The Medellin Cartel achieved control of the producers, laboratories, processors, transport logistics and wholesale of cocaine.

The entire production chain was controlled by a single organization, which made Pablo Escobar in a very vulnerable target before the DEA.

When the Medellín Cartel collapsed, the sale of this drug was decentralized. Much smaller organizations carved up the market; and Mexican drug traffickers began to take over distribution, taking advantage of the proximity to the United States.

Despite all these changes in the market, the price of cocaine to the final consumer has remained stable. A gram of cocaine in the United States costs approximately $100; in Japan, $270; Hong Kong, $107; Germany, $81; Colombia, 1 dollar.

To produce a kilo of cocaine, a ton of coca leaves is necessary; Colombian farmers who grow it receive only 500 dollars for that amount (this income has not changed in years).

Once the leaf is processed, a kilo of cocaine has an approximate cost of 2,500 dollars in Colombia.

When leaving the port of Buenaventura in Colombia, the price of the drug increases exponentially, depending on the distances and the difficulty of moving and distributing the product.

For example, a kilo of cocaine that arrives in Manzanillo, Colima, is priced at 12,000 to 14,000 dollars; in Sinaloa, the price increases to 17 thousand dollars. When crossing the border, in California, the cost amounts to 26 thousand dollars.

CIA spy explains the drug business

One of the attractions of the series is the presence of Amaryllis Fox, an ex CIA agentwho worked undercover for several years to find some of the world’s most wanted terrorists.

Amaryllis was recruited by the CIA when she was 21 years old; she had as a mentor DanielPearl, an Israeli-American journalist for The Wall Street Journal, who was kidnapped, tortured and beheaded in Pakistan by a jihadist group.

This fact greatly influenced his life. He decided to study a Master specialized in conflict and terrorism at the Georgetown School, where he created an algorithm to identify terrorist cell safe havens in any city around the world. This put her on the CIA’s radar.

In 2020 he wrote his experiences in “Undercover: My Life in the Service of the CIA”. His own story will have a series, which is in production and will star Brie Larson.