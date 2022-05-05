How much does a Liga MX Femenil player earn? Lowest and highest salary

the today two-time scoring champion with Chivas on the Women’s MX League, alice cervanteput his finger on the sore spot remember the low wages perceived by the Mexican players, as she revealed in an interview with Jesus “Canelo” Angle when the competition started They received a salary of 1,500 pesos a month!

The scorer recalled that in her beginnings with the Atlas the salary was only enough for the tickets, a situation that made her consider leaving professional football on different occasions. Faced with such a revelation, many wonder What is the salary received by the players of the Liga MX Femenil today? So here we tell you.

According to ESPN, the players of the Women’s MX League have a base salary of 4,500 pesos per montha figure that has tripled in five years, which is the life of the competition.

However, it should be mentioned that currently there are players who can receive a higher salary which is stipulated as a basis in the Women’s MX Leaguealthough it Depends on the club you play for. and even the income that the institution has to be able to finance your staff’s payroll.

And it is that clubs like tigers, scratched Y Americahave in their institution players with a floor of 100 thousand pesos or morea figure that is immensely lower when compared to what a man earns in the MX League.

He put Rafa Márquez in his place

Licha Cervantes recalled that in its beginnings in Atlas once received a Rafael Marquez call to offer her a salary increase, which she refused because it was barely three thousand pesos a month.

“Rafa Márquez marks me, look Alicia, we want you to return to Atlas, we are going to increase you to three thousand pesos. I told him: ‘How good? You think you’re giving me a raise of 1,500 pesos, but I want the raise for all of us.but not three thousand pesos, what are we going to do with that, it’s not enough for us at all‘”, said Cervantesin a podcast with Canelo Angulo.

