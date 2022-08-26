How much does a Mexican earn for teaching Spanish in the United States?

One of the most profitable options for mexicans residents in USA is the teaching of Spanish Language foreigners, because this language is the fourth most spoken in the world, behind Hindi, Mandarin Chinese and English, according to a report published in 2020 by the Cervantes Institute.

Other data and projections from the Cervantes Institute reveal that, during 2021, in the neighboring country more than 8 million people studied Spanish What foreign language. This makes the role of native speakers essential as teachers of this language. and the citizens of Mexico they can benefit from it. Know how.

What is the salary of a Spanish teacher in the United States?

The first thing to clarify is that the profits obtained by the mexicans what do they give Spanish classes in USA They vary depending on their training, experience and the number of hours they work. Likewise the salary is conditioned according to the prestige and level of the school where the lessons are held.



Most of the vacancies requesting native speakers of Spanish for language teaching include among their requirements: Mastery of English and one international certification C1 endorse it. Also, it is common to ask for a More than 3 years of teaching experience Spanish classes and a title in education.

The salary of the spanish teachers in the North American country it averages in $15 an hour According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of USA. The salaries highest are offered by prestigious universities such as Berkeleywhere the teachers they can earn up to 1.2 million pesos per year, according to vacancies posted on Glassdoor.

But it must be said that salary offers like Berkeley’s are only distributed among 1% of the spanish teachers in USAaccording to metrics from the ZipRecruiter job board.



As for the upper middle and basic level, the wages of those who teach Spanish Americans range from 48 thousand and the 800 thousand pesos per yearaccording to averages based on vacancies published by the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS).

The difference that exists between the wages offered to Spanish teachers is due to factors such as the prestige of the schools, the number of hours worked and the verifiable experience of the person teaching the classes. lessons.

Sites to find a job as a Spanish teacher in the United States

In addition to the popular social network for jobs, LinkedInthere are other websites where, after a simple registration, you can start receiving ads from vacancies in american schools. One of them in learn4goodwhere you can find jobs in prestigious universities and services to individuals.



Another site where you can sign up to receive job offers in the United States it is ZipRecruiterwhere you can filter the type of job you are looking for based on your salary expectations, your skills and the city in which you reside.

glass door It is also a very helpful platform for those seeking teach Spanish abroad, because it has information on more than 600,000 companies worldwide and offers opinions from an international community about the sites of worked.

So if your plan is to reside in USA, do not hesitate to put your mother tongue into practice and share your knowledge by applying it to the vacancies of teaching that can be highly profitable.

