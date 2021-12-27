But how much does a private island cost? Let’s find out together.

Some islands, authentic earthly paradises, have disproportionate costs for the pockets of ordinary people. However, there are also small towns that have a lower price to that of a sedan.

In almost all cases, these are lost lands, which they guarantee privacy and relaxation, two words very dear to VIPs, who have always been looking for a moment of peace for journalists and paparazzi.

Private islands as birthday gifts: Angelina Jolie’s shopping spree

In 2013, when still the marriage with the colleague Brad Pitt was doing very well, the Californian actress Angelina Jolie spent the beauty of 15 million euros to give as gifts a heart-shaped island to her husband on his birthday.

A monstrous figure, which reflects the cost of the most exclusive private islands, accessible only to the richest people in the world. But there is good news: not all of them have such high prices, you can get away with much less.

Sleep Cove, the world’s most affordable private island

Sleep Cove it’s a small one Nova Scotia island, province of Eastern Canada, more precisely on the Hemlow Island, where summer temperatures barely reach 25 degrees, while in winter they can drop even below -15. Beauty, however, is not in question.

The price? Those who want it all to themselves must pay an affordable sum: 20 thousand dollars. Not a dollar more, not a dollar less. A deal? Absolutely yes, especially for incurable romantics and for those who want to take an indefinite break from everything and everyone.

The Italian private islands: the most expensive is the Sicilian island of Santa Maria

If you think the islands private are only a business of exotic locations and remote territories you are off the road. For example in Italy there are at least four.

The most expensive is the Sicilian island of Santa Maria, whose list price is equal to 17 million euros. Tuscany offers the island of Cerboli at a price of 4 million, while in the province of Gorizia you can buy it the Ravaiarina island for 14 million euros.

It is not yet known the asking price for Marinella island in Sardinia, a small corner of paradise on an island that for many is a bit like the promised land.