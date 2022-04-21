How much does a ticket for the Champions League final cost?

Tickets for the Champions League final, which have been put on sale this Wednesday through the UEFA website, will range between 70 and 690 euros.

The ticket price categories for the general public are:

Category 4: €70

Category 3: €180

Category 2: €490

Category 1: €690

(In the following link you can quote the exchange rate for the euro in US dollars: https://www.eleconomista.es/cruce/EURUSD)

Accessibility seats for disabled spectators are available for €70 and a companion can be requested free of charge, reports UEFA.

Ticket sales through the website, which began at 2:00 p.m., will end on the 28th of this month, also at 2:00 p.m.

There will be 52,000 of the 75,000 capacity available for fans and the general public for the Saint Denis stadium final, where the final will take place on Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 p.m. The two teams fighting for the title will receive 20,000 each, while 12,000 will be offered through uefa.com.

10,000 of the tickets reserved for the fans of the two teams will be offered free of charge to reward their support during the pandemic, the allocation of which, like the rest, will be organized by the clubs involved.

UEFA informs that in this online sales process, a draw will be held to assign the seats once the application process has been completed. You can only request two tickets per person.

The tickets will be personalized and each applicant must provide their personal data and those of the guests. You will be informed by email no later than May 6 if your request has been met or not.

“Tickets will be delivered through the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app from ten days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the official app, which will be available for Android and iPhone users. With this app, ticketed fans can safely download, transfer, hold or assign a ticket to a guest on an iOS/Android smartphone.”

As for the Europa League, sales also began this Wednesday for the final, which will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville on Wednesday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m.

There are 33,000 of the 40,000 capacity available. The two teams will receive 10,000 each and 13,000 will be sold online to fans around the world. 8,000 are reserved to be distributed free of charge.

Prices range from 40 euros for category 4 and 150 for category 1. Tickets for category 2 will cost 100 and those for category 3 will cost 65. Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators will cost 40 and another companion can be requested. free form.