How much does Amanda Seyfried make? Here is the heritage of the American actress and model

Amanda Seyfried, born in 1985, actress, singer and model, began her career as a baby model at the age of eleven, also appearing on the cover of three books by the author Francine Pascal. Initially engaged in the television world, which is approaching 15 years, she plays in numerous soap operas, such as This is how the world goes around And The valley of the pines. In 2004 he participated in the well-known and acclaimed teen comedy audience Mean Girls, which grossed $ 130 million on a budget of $ 17 million. Seyfried initially auditioned for the role of Regina George, which she later went on to Rachel McAdams introduced herself for the character of Cady. Subsequently, after a prominent role in Veronica Mars, in which he participated for 2 years, appears in well-known crime TV series such as Law & Order – Special Victims Unit, CSI – Crime scene and medical drama, such as Dr. House. The film debut takes place in 2005 with the film 9 women’s lives.

Amanda Seyfried’s heritage

Amanda Seyfried thus begins to get noticed in the world of cinema, starting to appear in numerous films such as Alpha Dog and Solstice and still continuing to work in the world of television. Enter the cast, in 2006, of the HBO show Big Love. Success and fame, however, come with one of the most beloved musicals of the last period: Oh Mama!, where he acts alongside Meryl Streep. The film is currently the highest grossing musical in the history of cinema, earning a total of $ 573,000,000. Seyfried received an MTV Movie Awards nomination for Best Female Breakthrough Performance for the role. After this great success, Amanda Seyfried’s career shifts almost entirely to cinema: she acts in Jennifer’s Body, Chloe – Between seduction and deception, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Blood Red Riding Hood And Les Misérables, another big gross, greeted with mixed reviews from critics and with 8 Oscar nominations, 3 of which won. Amanda Seyfreid, over the course of her career, has come to have a net worth of $ 12 million.

