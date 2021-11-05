How much does an electric car pollute? Volvo shows us (honestly) the emissions compared to the thermal

The debate regarding the real emissions values ​​of electric cars remains open. If on the one hand it is undeniable that during use the emissions are zero, on the other it is equally true that the production is certainly not exempt from the consumption of energy and raw materials. C ‘for a car manufacturer that has always had a sincere approach on this subject, ed Volvo.

According to the Swedish house, now owned by Geely, electric cars are certainly better than those with internal combustion engines, but they are not free from polluting emissions and can still improve. Precisely because of this position of transparency, Volvo has published a report where it shows the equivalent CO2 emissions throughout the life cycle of its electric cars, in particular for the C40 Recharge.

As this was the first Volvo car to be sold exclusively as an electric, it has been compared to the XC40 thermal, which in turn also has a 100% battery-powered version. All three cars share the same platform, so this is an equal comparison. In the first graph, above, the entire life cycle of the two electric is analyzed, from the production of raw materials, until disposal, with different charging conditions. Considering the energy mix EU-28, which has about 60% of production from fossil sources, the C40 and XC40 Recharge would emit respectively 42 and 44 tons of CO2. The XC40 is slightly disadvantaged due to its less aerodynamic shape, which induces higher fuel consumption. Considering instead exclusively renewable electricity, both are attested on 27 tons of CO2.

In the second graph we find instead only the electric C40, compared with the petrol XC40. There is a fair difference in emissions in the production phase, in favor of the endothermic car, due to the polluting impact that batteries have, and the greater use of aluminum in electricity. However, the comparison of emissions during the use phase of the vehicle, estimated at 200,000 km, is pitiless. The petrol car therefore impacts in its life for 59 tons of CO2. The C40 Recharge stops at 50 tons considering the global energy mix, while as already seen in the previous graph, it drops to 42 and 27 tons based on the European or green mix. therefore it is true that electric cars pollute less than those with an internal combustion engine, but it is also true that the origin of the electricity is fundamental for the best results. The Italian situation, for example, is very similar to the European average, so it can be considered that an electric car similar to the Volvos in question, in Italy it would have about 17 tons of CO2 emissions less. If powered by renewable sources it would even have less than half of the emissions.

The last graph instead shows how the energy mix affects the point at which an electric car becomes beneficial to the environment. Considering the best case, the one with green energy, the electric car becomes advantageous after 49,000 km traveled. This number rises to 77,000 km in the case of the EU-28 mix (and also the Italian one), while it reaches 110,000 km considering the production of world electricity. therefore it is essential, especially outside Europe, that an electric car comes used as long as possible, to obtain positive environmental impacts. We enclose the PDF of the research signed by the Volvo Cars Sustainability Center and the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute.