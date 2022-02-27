How much does Canelo earn per fight? The sum that will be taken in 2022

Midtime Editorial

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has become a guarantee of commercial success, which has led the most powerful boxing promoters to present strong proposals, the most recent being that of Marchoom Boxinga company with which he agreed to hold three fights this year.

Although it was initially mentioned that promoter Eddie Hearn had offered 85 million to the man from Guadalajara to face Dmitry Bivol on May 7, Gennady Golovkin in Septemberas the hours have passed, more details have been revealed, one being the possible amount for which they negotiated and it would reach $160 million.

Since in addition to Bivol and GGG, Canelo will have a third meeting in the city of London at the end of the year either before Ilunga MakabuWBC cruiserweight champion, or John Ryder in a WBA mandatory for the super middleweight title.

Sources: Canelo Alvarez and manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso are also planning a third fight with Matchroom that will take place in December. The three-fight plan with DAZN is worth up to $160 million. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 26, 2022

According to the United States press, the three fights will go on pay per view at a cost of 60 dollars eachinformation that has generated great annoyance among subscribers to the platform, who thought they would not have to pay extra.

“It is another great challenge for me, for my career, especially since I have to move up in weight and face a great championas is Bivol”, commented the Mexican after announcing the May meeting, which would take place at the T-Mobile Arena in the city of Las Vegas.

