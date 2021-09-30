How Much Does Chris Pratt Make? The actor’s spatial heritage

With around thirty films under his belt and a career on the launching pad, Chris Pratt consecrated his status in 2017, with his star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Originally from Minnesota, where he was born on June 21, 1979, he stands out at school in football and wrestling. Alternating between various types of professions, he moved to Hawaii, where he lives for a long time in a van, before meeting director Rae Dawn Chong, who changes his life.

Chris Pratt: from homeless to millionaire!

Shot the short Cursed Part 3, Chris Pratt accumulates many small experiences. The first important role is that in the series Everwood, which follow The OC, comedies and horror films. To get the role of the baseball player in the movie The art of winning (2011) loses 30 kg, after which he is a military in Zero Dark Thirty (2012) by Kathryn Bigelow.

He departs from the role of muscular hero by playing Paul in the delicate She (2013) by Spike Jonze, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams and Rooney Mara. The great chance therefore gives it to him Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), of which the sequel: to interpret it he again undergoes a hard training and diet regimen, losing 27 kg.

Chris Pratt attends Jurassic World and is confirmed for the next episode of the successful saga. In addition, he is involved in it The magnificent seven (2016), remake of the historic western 1960s, alongside Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington, while, in the science fiction Passengers, shares the set with Jennifer Lawrence.

In the past of the star there is a marriage with his colleague Anna Faris, finished in 2017 and sealed by the birth of a son, Jack. In 2019 Chris Pratt marries Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s daughter, who, however, unlike her father and partner, did not take the cinematographic path. Pratt’s assets amount, second Celebrity Net Worth, to 60 million dollars.

