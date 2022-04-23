How much does Coldplay earn? The millionaire figure that took in Mexico

Midtime Editorial

It was not bad for them! It’s not news that Coldplay is one of the most popular bands, not only today, but throughout history. So it was no surprise that, in just a couple of hours, the tickets of their presentations became highly prized and even run out.

How much did Coldplay charge in Mexico?

However, a significant number of fans have wonderedHow much money managed to win Coldplay for their concerts in mexico during this 2022? The amount is really admirable, because thanks to a user of TikTok one could meet estimate of the final earnings.

How many concerts did Coldplay have in Mexico in 2022?

Coldplay had a total of eight concerts in national territory, which offered from March 25 to April 7 in the following scenarios:

Two in Monterrey (BBVA Stadium).

Two in Guadalajara (Akron Stadium)

And finally, another four presentations at the Foro Sol in Mexico City

The user of TikTok known as alexander kuri shared through a video that during the tour of the album “Music of the Spheres” only in their four presentations on the CDMXthe band won $19.5 millionadding that they were very close to obtaining 400 million Mexican pesos.

Adding that throughout the tour of Mexico, the band sold around 578 thousand ticketswhich for the user are closer to the 600 thousand entries. Kuri explained that Coldplay gender 44 million 880 thousand dollars for his eight appearances at Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico Citythe equivalent to 897 million of Mexican pesos (exchange rate as of April 21), however, the official figure could be higher.

*With information from Sonica.mx