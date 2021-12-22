How much does Elden Ring weigh on PlayStation 5? Size revealed by the data miner

While George Martin describes his contribution to Elden Ring, the community marks the two months of waiting that still separate it from the debut of the Action RPG.

Despite the debut of the title FromSoftware is not just around the corner, it seems that the development team has already offered some important information to the platform holders. This was revealed by the now well-known dataminer active on the net through the Twitter account “PlayStation Game Size”. With the twitter you find at the bottom of this news, the user has in fact revealed that he has found some intriguing details about Elden Ring between the links of PlayStation Store.

In particular, it appears that game buyers will be able to take advantage of the features of pre-load, with the download of the title which should become operational on February 23, 2022, therefore two days in advance of Day One. Furthermore, according to what reported by the dataminer Elden Ring should propose, at least in his incarnation for PlayStation 5, a total weight of 44,472 GB, all without calculating any Day One Patch.

At the moment, the dataminer community hasn’t offered any information regarding the PS4 version of Elden Ring. However, we can assume that on the hardware, as well as on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, the preload can start at the same time as the PS5. The file size will probably differ depending on the hardware considered.

In closing, we remind you to pay attention to any Elden Ring spoilers, which may become available in the short term.