How much does Emily Blunt make? Is the actress’s fortune higher than that of the equally famous husband?

Emily Blunt she is an idol of the world of international cinema. This is because she has played fundamental and iconic roles, which have left her in the collective memory. Such a great fame, in addition to carrying so many responsibilities, also brings considerable gain in the economic sense. Here is some information about her wallet and that of her husband, John Krasinski.

Emily Blunt: career and heritage

Emily Blunt was born in London, in the United Kingdom, on 23 February of 1983 and is, therefore, about to fulfill 38 years old. This is the actress who has come to give a face to beloved characters from the world of entertainment. Her strength lies in the fact that she can become whoever she wants: a princess, a violent criminal or even a cleaning lady.

Among his most characteristic characters we see, for example, the one in The devil wears Prada, 2006 film directed by David Frankel, in which the actress plays Emily Charton and stars opposite Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. His first big screen appearance came in 2004 with the film My summer Love, directed by Paweł Pawlikowski.

In 2018 we see her next to her husband in the film A quiet place, a horror / sci-fi in which she plays Evelyn Abbott and which has been well received by international critics. In the same year we see her protagonist of the reboot of Mary Poppins in The Return of Mary Poppins, directed by Rob Marshall. Among the acknowledgments that have been given to her we see, for example, the one like Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for Gideon’s Daughter at the Golden Globes in 2006.

In short, this splendid career obviously has an economic consideration that is not bad at all. The actress, in fact, can boast a net worth of the beauty of 25 million dollars. Despite this, however, the actress does not make it to the net worth of her husband, who can boast of having a portfolio of the beauty of 80 million dollars net. In short, this could be defined as a challenge between the titans.

