How much does Francesco Bagnaia earn? The salary of the MotoGP rider

“I wanted to win to honor Valentino, the greatest of all“. These were the words spoken by Francesco Bagnaia after the triumph at the GP of Valencia, the last race of the 2021 season of the MotoGP.

One could speak of a sort of sign of destiny, given that Francesco Bagnaia has long been indicated as the possible heir of Valentino Rossi, the super champion who played in the last race of his incredible career in Valencia.

In fact, Bagnara this year riding the Ducati he literally exploded, winning four races after he was still dry in MotoGP and finishing second in the final standings behind only the French Fabio Quartararo.

But when does Francesco Bagnaia make money? Let’s see the biography and it salary of the young Piedmontese driver, now the great hope of Italian two-wheelers after Valentino Rossi’s farewell to racing.

Francesco Bagnaia: biography and salary

Francesco Bagnaia, born in 1997 from Turin, was undoubtedly the most positive note of the 2021 season for Italian drivers. The second place obtained in the general classification is a result that few would have predicted at the beginning of the year.

After an excellent start with three podiums won in the first five GPs, the Piedmontese driver then experienced a period of decline, which was fatal for the purposes of the general classification, redeeming himself in the last part of the season with the victory of four races.

Not bad for a rider who had never won in MotoGP before this year. However, in the past, Bagnaia had already made a name for himself by winning the Moto2 title riding the Kalex.

The arrival in Moto GP, on the other hand, coincided with the transition to Ducati, with Francesco Bagnaia currently expected to perceive one annual salary of € 550,000: after this splendid season, however, it is easy to hypothesize that a new agreement may soon arrive, complete with a salary increase.