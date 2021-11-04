How much does Greta Thunberg earn? Assets and donations of the activist

Her braids have become the symbol of the fight against climate change. In no time Greta Thunberg, born Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, has managed with her stubbornness to bring the environment and global warming back to the center of the public debate. Its demonstrations in front of the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, inspired a generation and created a real movement that has spread all over the world.

Who is Greta Thunberg and why she became famous

Greta Thunberg, born in 2003, is now 18 years old. She is the daughter of the mezzo-soprano Malena Ernman, who represented Sweden at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow (the 2022 edition will be held in Italy after the Måneskin victory), and the actor Svante Thunberg, and is the director’s grandson Olof Thunberg.

In 2018, at just 15 years old, he decided not to go to school for a long period of time to ask the Swedish government and parliamentarians to respect the Paris Agreement, signed on the sidelines of the Cop21, the 2015 Conference of the Parties on the environment.

During the climate summit 190 UN countries, including Italy, signed a document which, among the objectives, was to bring global warming below the threshold of 1.5 degrees breaking down the Co2 emissions.

The School strike for the climate by Greta Thunberg aimed to remind Swedish decision makers of their international commitments. Following the September elections, the 15-year-old only started protesting in front of parliament on Fridays, giving birth to the movement Fridays For Future.

Hundreds of thousands of students around the world have in fact followed his example, organizing demonstrations in front of the palaces of power to demand a change of course on the environmental policies and accelerate on innovation and the green economy.

Greta Thunberg also challenged world leaders during the Cop24 of Katowice, Poland. His speech, made with a hard-nosed face in front of the most powerful men on the planet, became famous: “You are stealing the future (of your children) in front of their eyes (…). You have run out of arguments, and we are running out of time. True power belongs to the people“.

There Cop26, one year late, is being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Here our in-depth analysis on goals of world leaders and on the words that Mario Dragons spoke on the climate. The new statements by Greta Thunberg have already become famous: “Enough with the bla bla bla”.

The speculations behind Greta Thunberg’s success

There has long been speculation about the young Swedish activist. Her detractors immediately labeled her as a puppet of the system or an unidentified lobby of the energies renewable.

For this it has often been criticized by climate change deniers, which we are now discussing not only theoretically, considering the huge economic damage it is causing, as we have explained to you here.

Undoubtedly Greta Thunberg had lot of help to be able to emerge. But, without bothering with improbable conspiracy theories, the media exposure and financial means enjoyed by her family were enough to boost her positions and put her in the spotlight.

It is also rumored that the communications expert is behind its success Ingmar Rentzhog, whose start-up actually took off after the girl was included in the Board of Directors and after a fundraiser bearing the activist’s name.

How much does Greta Thunberg earn and with what activities

With his parents the activist is author of different books. The most famous, “Our house is on fire”, has become in a very short time a best seller. Inside, in addition to the environmentalist positions of the Thunberg-Ernman, fragments of everyday life and coexistence with the Asperger’s syndrome, high-functioning autism spectrum disorder Greta diagnosed when she was 13.

In 2020 the movie “I am Greta”, which grossed about $ 360,000 at the box office. Not a little, if we consider the closures of cinemas and theaters in most of the world, the fact that it is a documentary and that it was released simultaneously also on different streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime.

Over the years, becoming a true environmental icon, the young Swede has started earning through the many awards she has been awarded. Like it Human Act Award from 100 thousand dollars or the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity worth 1 million dollars. Money that Greta Thunberg, through her homonymous foundation, has however donated to charity, often doubling the figures.

Its massive web presence has mind-boggling numbers. On Instagram they follow her more than 13 million followers, on Facebook as well 3 million and on Twitter 5 million. That would be enough to make her earn a lot of money from advertising posts and partnerships with major companies. Influencers, on the other hand, manage to earn staggering figures thanks to their posts. We told you about it here.

It is also easy to imagine that Greta Thunberg manages to earn a real salary from hosted on TV, interviews and covers in the newspapers and how godmother of events. Although there is no reliable data on how much you really earn.

His net assets would hover around 1 million dollars, but it is a single estimate that takes into account her activity as a book author, her following on the web and the success of her film. The reality could therefore be very different, and the very young Greta Thunberg could earn much less from her activities.

What is the so-called “Greta Effect” and why it is talked about

Certainly his character has now entered everyone’s homes, giving life to a real “Greta Effect”, which has brought environmentalism back into vogue and has even driven the growth of some sectors. According to British analysts, the merit of the record sales of children’s books against climate change.

Thanks to you i green parties would have won more seats across Europe, and mobilizing so many young people for the environment has undoubtedly forced world leaders to invest more insustainable economy.

A long wave that shows no signs of stopping and that originated thanks to the commitment of a 15-year-old girl and her desire to change the world by challenging institutions and the “world of the greats“.