How much does Hector Herrera’s Hyundai Santa Fe cost?

The Atlético Madrid and Mexican National Team midfielder steals all eyes aboard his Hyundai Santa Fe. Luxurious and spacious, HH walks with Shantal Mayo and their two children. Look at the photos and find out how much Héctor Herrera’s float costs!

February 21, 2022 2:07 p.m.

Héctor Herrera and Shantal Mayo are passionate about cars. Despite coming from below and knowing what it’s like to eat only once a day, the midfielder of Atlético Madrid and the Mexican National Team has a special weakness for luxury cars. Luckily for him, his job allows him to enjoy them. Take a look at his Hyundai Santa Fe and find out its value!

This page did a hard investigation and determined that Héctor Herrera and Shantal Mayo have several luxury cars, among which a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 stands out. which costs about 174,000 euros (something like four million Mexican pesos). And the Hyundai?

Hector Herrera and Shantal Mayo in their Hyundai Santa Fe

The couple is famous in Madrid. Not only for having a beautiful family (they have two children together), but for riding around in dazzling cars. And her pearl red Hyundai is a press favorite.who keeps an eye on HH’s game and in his garage.

Although the Mexican has several galactic cars, he usually uses the Hyundai Santa Fe for family mobility. And how much is it worth in the market? As Tork was able to find out, the midfielder’s truck is valued at 37,000 dollars (approximately 880,000 Mexican pesos).. A high price for many, although moderate for the beasts that enter the footballer’s garage.

Héctor Herrera and Shantal Mayo in their luxurious Hyundai Santa Fe

