how much does his yatch cost? Insane figure

Jennifer Lopez: do you know how much her yatch costs in Capri? Alba Parietti does not send them to say to Tommaso Zorzi: his vitriolic words and there is no lack of new background on the latest edition of Temptation Island.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are officially back together, making fans around the world dream. The couple, by the way, chose Capri for the usual summer holidays and were immortalized on a dream yatch, but do you know how much it costs? The amount spent by American stars is staggering. Would you have ever said it was worth so much? To find out its value, you just have to do is look at our service, which you find at the bottom of the article.

From Jennifer Lopez to the new backstory on Temptation Island: the gossip of July 30

From Jennifer Lopez we move on to a local diva, we are talking about Alba Parietti. The TV columnist, after witnessing the end of the friendship between his son and Tommaso Zorzi, chose to intervene publicly, revealing what his point of view is in this story.

We always remain among the former protagonists of Big Brother VIP. Rosalind Cannavò he revealed to his faithful supporters that he was experiencing a moment no, but despite everything he found the strength to get up and share this period with them as well. Then there is Julia Salemi that while on holiday in Spain with his Pierpaolo Pretelli has received a totally unexpected dedication of love. Who will have ever written to them?

Last but not least, there is Manuela Carriero of Temptation Island. Manuela was overwhelmed by controversy after her participation in the program conducted by Filippo Bisciglia. Because during the confrontation with her ex-boyfriend Stefano Sirena gave him a slap in the face because of some slips of him, but she kept telling her point of view throughout this story.

These and many other news can only be found on the TG Gossip, the only newscast that updates you on gossip and news related to the most beloved characters of the small screen of Italians.