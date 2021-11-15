how much does it cost and how does the journey- Corriere.it work?

from Marta Serafini

The Deutsche Welle investigation reveals how the smuggling of migrants pressing on the border with Poland starts in Iraqi Kurdistan

To trace the origins of the flow of migrants pressing on Poland from the Belarusian border and understand the basis of the accusations of “hybrid war” against the Lukashenko regime, we must start from Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan. It is in this city, as revealed among others by an investigation published last month by Deutsche Welle, which is the Belarusian embassy that has granted tourist visas to tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Iraqis and Syrians but in some cases even sub-Saharanians, who are trying to enter Poland from Belarus, as he said for the Courier service, the correspondent Andrea Nicastro.

According to a source once involved in the traffic, the granting of visas has been contracted to some local travel agencies. The complete package, from the issuing of permits for transport to Minsk up to accompanying them to the border with the European Union, costs from 12,000 to 15,000 euros. The main starting points are Erbil itself and two other cities in Iraqi Kurdistan, Shiladze and Sulaymaniyah. “Most Iraqis travel to Belarus via Turkey or Iran, Qatar and Georgia, and in this case the visa alone costs between $ 1,500 and $ 2,000 per person,” explains Mohammed, a real name. director of a tourist agency in Erbil, on German TV.

Those who can pay less turn to a young Iraqi, Ahmed, who has spent the last few months helping Iraqi migrants on their journey to Belarus. “Smugglers often leave them alone and are exploited because they don’t know the language,” Ahmed told German TV. It has assisted around 100 people so far. “I help them on the phone and on social media with everything they need, either through translation or teaching them how to book hotels, use maps or buy anything they need,” says Ahmed, who speaks Russian after studying in Russia for two years, and claim to offer its services free of charge. Such help is often needed, as the situation near the Polish border worsens day by day and where yesterday a Syrian migrant of around 20 was found lifeless in a forest on Polish territory.

Last August, under pressure from the European Union, Iraq suspended direct flights from Baghdad to Minsk. The migrants then arrive in Belarus by plane from Dubai, Damascus and Amman, from which, according to a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, there has been a “significant increase” in direct flights to Minsk, so much so that the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen threatened to sanction the airlines involved. Other routes include transit through Ukraine and Turkey, where the Belarusian embassy in Ankara is generous in granting visas. Once at the airport, the complicity of airlines registered in Europe also comes into play, which lease aircraft to the Belarusian national airline, which offers direct flights to Minsk from Istanbul, Dubai and other Middle Eastern locations. About half of the world’s airport leasing is handled by Irish companies and numerous European governments have called for a tightening of this practice, which has so far been unsuccessful.

Several Arab and Turkish airlines, such as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, carry out stricter controls, and they do not always accept visas, with often casual formal trappings, issued by agencies working with Belarus. However, the increased attention of these companies is not always enough. “A lot of Iraqis go to Turkey and Dubai every day,” explained the repentant trafficker who served as a source for Deutsche Welle, “And it is impossible to distinguish those who want to reach Belarus from the others.”