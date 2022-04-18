how much does it cost and what profit does it leave

Experts provide different options for those who are interested in betting on this activity that provides rewards in crypto assets

Argentina went through a golden stage in its history when it became known as “ the G frog of the world “, thanks to its agro-export model that positioned it as one of the largest food suppliers on the planet.

In the period between the years 1880 and 1929 it had a high rate of export of wheat and flour and was one of the major international suppliers of flax, oats and meat.

But “The great Depression” that was generated from the fall of the Wall Street stock market -Crack of ’29-, and that lasted during the 1930s, fully impacted the country with the decline in demand european and american of these products.

Almost a century after that harsh setback, Argentina has another potential to become a world power: for their cheap natural resources and the advancement of technologycan be one of the biggest crypto farms of the planet to “produce” Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

An example of this is the albiceleste unicorn Bitfarms a cryptocurrency mining company operating in Canada and listed on Wall Street, which will install in Córdoba the largest farm in the country, for which he will make an investment of $250 million.

The firm, founded in 2017 by Emiliano Grodzki and Nicolás Bonta, is not the only one in the sector installed in this territory: they also stand out BitPatagonia in Tierra del Fuego ; Y Lothal Mininginstalled in the Technological District of Mar del Plataamong other.

But the activity is not only practiced at an industrial level: there are those who do it from their homes, with “ant farms” and that, for the most part, they prefer stay anonymous and quietly enjoy interesting profits in dollars.

What is the price of a home farm and how many dollars does it generate?

While Bitcoin was the most mined digital currency (something logical for being the first cryptocurrency to reach the ecosystem), over the years Ethereum began to dispute the leadershipbecause it requires a range of cheaper equipment.

In effect, use the graphics processing chips (known by the acronym GPU) integrated in the video cards for pc that allow you to run the most powerful video games.

To the consume less light and not be so noisymany small users were encouraged to mine in their homes with all types of RIGwhat is the name of the sets of hardware elements arranged to carry out the activity.

“Today Ethereum mining grew a lot in Argentina because you can even use your gaming computer to do it“, emphasizes the expert in assembly and technician of mining equipment Gaspar Thiermann in dialogue with iProUP.

Juan Ignacio Lopez Luján, CEO of Bitminerswhich is responsible for selling new installations in this country, tells iProUP that although each investor choose the equipment according to your budgetthis directly impact the results.

“Based on the power you have to offer to unlock the algorithms will receive the reward. Therefore, the more powerful the equipment, the more more expensivebut you will get a biggest prize“, remarks the specialist.

Thiermann agrees with his colleague and states that you can start the activity only with a video card about 60 MHSwhich will require a estimated consumption of 150-200w and give a performance from u$s65 monthly.

Mining consists of providing computing power to a network in exchange for a reward

“For Ethereum mining You can start with a basic something of two 3070 plates, or 6800xtwith a motherboard (computer motherboard) of six PCIE ports to expand the RIG as possible. This investment would leave a approximate yield of u$s130 per month, with an ROI (return on investment) close to year and a half“, he points out.

For those who demand more power, the specialist adds a third option with a consumption close to 3350w (similar to an ASIC, specific equipment used to mine Bitcoin and whose average value can be around $10,000). The set will consist of four 6800xt six-plate RIGswhich will provide a estimated return of $1,500.

“But it must be taken into account that, as a whole, more than US$7,500 per RIG. It all depends on what you have to invest and the return you want to generate,” says Thiermann.

What options are there to mine Ethereum at scale?

Damián Miano, CFO of Lothal Mining, remarks to iProUP what the most powerful models available on the market are RX6900 XT at AMDwhich offers 65 mh/s in ETH mining and the NVIDIA RTX3090with its remarkable 115-120 mh/s.

“You always have to consider the relationship between cost-performance-electricity consumption, depending on the recovery of the investment”, remarks the expert, who also lists the following high efficiency models and which have relatively low values:

In the segment of amd there is the recently released RX6600XT (from $120,000 ), which can deliver up to 32mh/s with an electrical consumption that oscillates between 65-75w

there is the recently released (from ), which can deliver up to with an electrical consumption that oscillates between In NVIDIAhighlights the RTX2060S (from $155,000), With almost 40mh/sec consumption of between 120-130w. Unlike its competitor, it supports a wide variety of algorithms mining

Another option, for those who prefer more advanced levels such as dual mining of Ethereum and Toncoin (TON), can be a miner Asrock 6700 XT with an estimated return of 12 months.

In addition, as López Luján mentions, you can bet on different configurations with higher powerwith a higher average value, depending on the number of plates used:

With three worth $2,890, you get a monthly return of $195

With six $5,090, the production amounts to $390

With twelve for US$9,890, the generation will be US$780

Another alternative for those who wish to invest more money is a RIG with six RTX 3090 with an approximate monthly yield of 0.313ETH for $17,200.

How are the coins generated by mining used?

López Luján stresses the importance of be clear about what to do with the rewardsas this may influence the weather that it will take recover the investment.

“Some users choose to change pay monthly, others prefer to store it and wait for the price to rise. We must not lose sight of the fact that we are facing crypto assets with value fluctuating“, warns the specialist.

In addition, the video cards have resale power and they are components that can be use to play or perform other types of tasks on the PC, such as video editing. Instead, the SO C that are used for Bitcoin and other currencies are designed to decrypt specific algorithms of the coins to be mined.

What other issues should be analyzed before mining cryptocurrencies?

At the time of planning the installation of a homemade mining farmMiano, points out that they must consider the following aspects “without which it will be impossible, or at least very complicated, to carry out the activity”:

Have adequate space . It is essential to place the RIG in an environment that allows correct heat dissipation . Therefore, installing the equipment in a small room or without air renewal can, in the medium term, damage the components.

. It is essential to place the RIG in an environment that allows . Therefore, installing the equipment in a small room or without air renewal can, in the medium term, damage the components. Electricity supply . It must be stable and of quality. Given the constant consumption of these devices, it is essential to have a installation in optimal conditions for minimize risks and avoid future headaches

. It must be stable and of quality. Given the constant consumption of these devices, it is essential to have a for minimize risks and avoid future headaches quality connectivity . For mining to be efficient, it is important to constant and low latency internet service without microcuts or ping jumps (response), since any delay or interruption in the communication between the RIG and the pool (when mining in a group) or blockchain in which it is participating becomes the loss of work done

. For mining to be efficient, it is important to without microcuts or ping jumps (response), since any delay or interruption in the communication between the RIG and the pool (when mining in a group) or blockchain in which it is participating becomes the Cleaning. It’s key avoid environments with circulation of dust or particles since, in the long run, they will end up hindering or damaging the cooling systems of the parts that make up the RIG

In Argentina, mining in Ethereum with video cards grew

“Furthermore, it should not be overlooked that the coolers (fans) generate a moderate, but constant noise. Although in relation to other types of equipment, such as ASICs, it is minor, it is an aspect that should not be overlooked,” warns the CFO of Lothal Mining.

For his part, Thiermann advises that, if the option is to buy used equipment, it is essential to know its time of use and the conditions in the place where they workedkey aspects that could harm the work of the device.

Buying a RIG will require a significant investment, since its components are dollarized. And although the temptation to obtain a reward in dollars is very high, it will be key consult with experts to acquire the appropriate equipment to the expectations of each user.