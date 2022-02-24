How much does it cost for Santiago Solari to be left out? This would have to pay America for running it

In Indiecito’s contract there is a clause that stipulates the amount that the azulcremas would have to pay him in case of cutting off his process before the initial agreement is fulfilled.

America is experiencing one of its worst crises in the history of short tournaments and Santiago Solari has been singled out as one of the main by the misstep of the azulcremas. Currently, there is an ultimatum on Indiecito, so if they do not win on Saturday at Ciudad Universitaria against Pumas, they will not continue leading the team.

At this time, the Argentine coach has a current contract with the Eagles that ends in December of this year. For now, everything seems to indicate that this will not be fulfilled, so the Millionaires would be obliged to pay the clause that stipulates the sum that they would have to disburse to end the agreement.

In this case, Monumental Eagles could know that It is just over 2 million dollars that Coapa would have to pay Solari for dismissing him to make way for an interim process and later, hiring a technician to take on the project permanently, as has been handled with the case of Nicolás Larcamón.

Meanwhile, Santiago Solari will play everything in the Clásico Capitalino knowing that a new disaster will mean sealing his exit from Coapa after little more than a year of process in which he could not take America beyond the Quarterfinals in Liga MX despite his record of points and general leadership last semester.

