With the arrival of winter, you have to start thinking about the best way to heat your home. One of the most adopted solutions in recent years is the purchase of a pellet stove, which guarantees some undeniable advantages.

It is important to select a quality appliance that is suitable for the needs of the home in which it is installed. Precisely for this reason we have seen which is the best pellet stove for heating in winter among these 20 according to a survey that took into consideration only the latest generation models. It is also of great importance to choose the best pellets for stoves to save on maintenance costs and heat the house.

Before evaluating the possibility of acquiring this device, it might be useful to have a clear idea of ​​the starting cost.

The categories of pellet stoves on the market

To better understand how much it costs to buy, install and maintain the pellet stove, it is important to distinguish the types available on the market. They can be a natural convection, to forced ventilation, channeled or thermo stoves. Let’s analyze the main characteristics of each category.

Natural convection stoves radiate heat in a natural and silent way. They have no internal fan. The heat they give off remains in the immediate vicinity of the stove and therefore cannot be directed to other rooms.

Those with forced air are equipped with a fan that diffuses both the hot air produced in the hearth and the heat naturally produced by radiation.

It allows you to heat one or more contiguous rooms. The ducted pellet stoves are equipped with a system of ducts that transport the hot air so that it can convey it to several rooms.

Thermo stoves, also known as hydro stoves, are used to power heating systems and heat sanitary water. The newer and more powerful models are also designed to diffuse hot air and heat rooms, like a normal air heater.

How much does it cost to buy, install and maintain the pellet stove

How much does it cost to buy a pellet stove? The experts of the Luce-gas.it portal answered this question, while highlighting the impossibility of establishing a single price. The cost of a pellet stove is conditioned by a series of factors to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, including some specific technical characteristics, the design and the material it is made of.

On average, a convection / forced air stove would cost 500 euros in the case of basic models and from 1,500 to 2,000 euros for the more advanced ones. A forced air ducted stove, on the other hand, would have a starting price of 1,000 euros, excluding the cost of the pipe work. Finally, the thermo stoves would cost between 2,500 and 5,000-6,000 euros.

The above estimate does not take into account installation and maintenance prices.

Cost of installation and maintenance

The cost of the installation ranges from 150 to 500 euros and varies according to the installer’s tariff and the extent of the work to be carried out. The installation of the flue alone would have a price of about 30 euros / square meter.

Pellet stoves require annual maintenance carried out by a technician. The cost of a basic intervention is around 80 euros, while a more in-depth one can go up to 150-200 to 350 euros.