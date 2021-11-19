How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

There is a lot of talk about ecological transition, but how much do you actually save by using electricity instead of petrol and diesel?

Abandon your petrol or diesel car to switch to aelectric car, with “zero emissions”? It is a dream that many are cherishing, or at least considering for the future. Regardless of the cost of the car itself and maintenance, how much does it cost to recharge an electric car? AND how long it takes? The possibility exists of to recharge the car at home? Here’s the answers.

Recharging on the street, from the electricity columns, or at home?

Everyone will have happened to see columns sprouting around like mushrooms, complete with an adjoining lay-by: currently it is the most popular charging method.

On the market there are several operators that allow you to top up using card or app, both on consumption and by subscription. The charging method is simple: you look for the column (via the manager’s app), the payment is enabled and the cable is connected to the car. The charging status can be checked from the display of the column or from the app.

For charge the car at home a common socket can be used. Having the foresight, at the limit, of having a household equipment in kW “robust” enough to be able to do other activities while the machine is connected.

Before charging your electric car at home, it is better to change suppliers! Compare the best deals on Tiscali Tagliacosti and save on electricity and gas bills!

The cost of recharging

The best choice, as far as costs are concerned, is that of recharge your electric car at home, spending approximately 20 cents (average rate) per kiloWatt hour. To have one autonomy of about one hundred km, they spend approximately 4 euros for a medium-sized car.

The problem, with the home charging, it’s time: at least 5 hours to have a distance of 100 km, assuming that (very difficult case) you can use all the “common” household equipment, or 3 kW. In the most realistic case, that is, with more people in the house, washing machines and appliances in operation, the times are further extended. Unless you bring the house supply to 4.5 kW (or even a 6), but in this case there would be an annual increase in costs which usually is between 35 and 70 euros.

To recharge an electric car with columns it is necessary to distinguish between columns in B.C (alternating current, 11 and 22kW), A.D (direct current, from 50kW) e HPC (High Power Charging, up to 350kW).

For AC columns there is a average cost per kWh of € 0.40, it’s a rate of € 0.09 per minute (for some operators such as Enel X) which is triggered after one hour of occupation of the pitch from the end of the recharge.

For the DC columns the average cost per kWh is around € 0.50, plus the occupancy rate which is usually € 0.18 per minute.

For HPC columns from Ionity (a joint venture born from a project of Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes, Ford, Hyundai, Audi and Porsche), for example, is expected to cost according to consumption of € 0.79 to kWh. This is the full price, but if you can take advantage of the service offered by one of these manufacturers the rates go down considerably. Taking Mercedes as a reference, the rate is € 0.29 per kWh.

In Italy the HPC columns they are still few compared to the others, but thousands of them will be installed in the coming years.

The huge advantage of HPCs is given by very short charging times. To bring the battery capacity to 80% are enough 15 to 20 minutes.

A concrete example of how much a “full“? If in a car there are batteries with a capacity of 42 kWh (as in the 500 EV) it is sufficient to multiply 42 by the cost of the kWh. Therefore, for the AC columns: 42 x 0.40 € = 16.80 €. However, it should be borne in mind that electricity consumption varies according to the speed at which we push the machine and the temperature of the batteries.

Recharging can also be done with one RFID card (as well as with the operator’s app) which can be paid or free. The convenience of having it consists in being able to refuel simply by approaching the card to a square on the column.

A little advice: better not to recharge the batteries to 100%, but stop at 80%. This increases the overall yield.

And to save money by recharging the car at home, it is better to switch energy suppliers

Sure you have a convenient energy supply contract? For recharge an electric car at home a lot of energy is needed. For this reason, it is of fundamental importance to rely on a reliable supplier.

If you are still in the protected market, this is the best opportunity to switch to the free market and get the maximum energy saving.

The transition from protected market for electricity and gas to the free market is expected from January 1, 2023. But you don’t have to wait until that date to get one lighter bill.

Already now you can contact a rate comparator like Tiscali Tagliacosti, which allows you to compare the best offers on the market and have a free personalized consultancy service.

With a few clicks you can compare the most convenient offers on the free market, chosen from the best known and most reliable gas and electricity suppliers. Why wait any longer? Save now!