how much does it cost to check the state of health

What is the cost of private medical examinations carried out for general health checks? Let’s find out the prices of the most important visits that we may have to carry out.

There physical and mental health it is essential to be able to live peacefully and completely. There prevention it is essential to be able to heal in time and not to create significant problems for the body. Catching a disease in time means being able to face the consequences of the disease early and shorten recovery times. In general, therefore, it is advisable carry out periodic check-ups to check the state of health. Blood tests and ultrasound scans are among the most frequently performed visits but it is possible that you may have to undergo further checks. In this case you can choose to follow the path public health or private health. Of course the main difference is in cost yet very often – perhaps too often – it happens that you have to necessarily choose the private road for issues related to timing.

Private medical examinations, how much they cost

Private medical exams have higher costs compared to exams that can be booked at public health facilities. The problem is that public health provides very long waiting times and often you can’t wait months for a checkup. Hence the decision to divert to the private sector by handing over to the wallet.

Assuming that the costs related to the most important private medical examinations vary from city to city, from the structure in which they are performed and the type of control to be carried out, it is good to know the average costs to know what you are getting into. let’s begin from blood tests, the most common type of control. It fluctuates between an average of 20 euros for the basic tests – blood count, ferritin, creatinine, urinalysis – up to figures over 100 euros for more specific and particular exams. The thyroid test alone, for example, starts at around 30 euros.

The accounts go up

Let’s move on on the electrocardiogram required for physical activity. The costs are around 40 euros while for an echocardiogram starts at 80 euros upward. Ultrasound scans have different prices depending on the type of control required. It starts from 50 euros to get to About 120 for more complex exams. Mammography falls into this high price range while we are on lower figures for a gynecological visit. You go from 90 euros around 130 with pap smear included. The cost increases up to 140/150 euros with Hpv.

Relevant costs also for magnetic resonance or for a CT scan. We are talking about 100/150 euros that can arrive to 300 euros for a complete examination of the abdomen with contrast medium. Finally, we arrive at a negative record. The reference is to the gastroscopy and colonoscopy. A private medical exam can cost you from 400 to 800 euros.